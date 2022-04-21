Family Law Attorneys Scott Downing, Jeff Anderson, Brad LaMorgese Make D Magazine's Top Lawyers List for 2022

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson partners nominated by peers

DALLAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D Magazine's annual Best Lawyers in Dallas edition has recognized Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson partners Scott Downing, Jeff Anderson and Brad LaMorgese for their knowledge and expertise in Family Law.

Honorees are nominated by North Texas lawyers and then vetted by the magazine's research staff with the help of an independent panel of distinguished lawyers. Those selected are featured in the magazine's May issue and online at www.dmagazine.com.

"Our firm works hard for the folks who come to us for help," said Mr. Downing, the firm's managing partner. "We are proud that our peers recognize our work and look to us as experts in our field."

Mr. Downing is a skilled trial attorney whose practice focuses on complex high-dollar property and custody cases. Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, he is often honored for his representation of individuals involved in family law disputes. A D Magazine honoree since 2004, he is regularly recognized by Best Lawyers in America and has been a Top 100 Super Lawyer in Texas for the last decade.

Mr. Anderson was first named to D Magazine's Best Lawyers list in 2002. He has earned recognition over the years for his Family Law expertise and exceptional representation of his clients. Mr. Anderson is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is regularly recognized by Best Lawyers in America. He has made the Texas Super Lawyers' Top 100 list for Texas and Dallas-Fort Worth over five consecutive years.

Mr. LaMorgese is often recognized for his knowledge and legal strategy involving Family Law appellate work. He is a frequent honoree of Best Lawyers in America and has made the Top 100 Texas and Dallas-Fort Worth Lawyers lists of Super Lawyers since 2013. A partner since 2006, Mr. LaMorgese is also Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. His practice focuses on a range of matters including divorce, pre- and post-marital agreements and interstate and international custody disputes.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson (ONDA) has served families with Family Law disputes for more than 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists. To learn more, visit https://www.ondafamilylaw.com/.

