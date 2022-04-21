BHG Financial Establishes New Executive Technology and Information Security Positions

DAVIE, Fla., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Understanding the importance of incorporating emerging technological solutions, as well as the role of security in the financial and technology sectors, BHG Financial has announced two operational moves within their information security and technology divisions.

Jerry Bartlett joins BHG Financial as its new Chief Technology Officer, while Fred Hamilton has been promoted to Chief Information Security Officer. (PRNewswire)

Jerry Bartlett joins BHG Financial as its new Chief Technology Officer, while Fred Hamilton has been promoted to Chief Information Security Officer. The establishment of these roles highlights BHG's mission to increase both technological innovations, while ensuring best practices in the evolving world of information security.

Bartlett brings over 30 years of experience in technology and finance including the development and execution of significant advances in technological infrastructure with an emphasis on efficiency and continued market relevance.

Prior to joining BHG, Bartlett served as the CTO for GreenSky, where he led all technology and product functions including product development, management, architecture, and infrastructure. After directing the application integration in a key merger at TD Ameritrade, Bartlett was recognized as one of ComputerWorld's Premier 100 IT Leaders based on his leadership in managing risk and execution during the merger.

"I am excited to join BHG Financial and work alongside its talented leadership to make genuine change within the financial technology, banking and lending spaces," said Bartlett. "BHG has a very exciting roadmap, and I am thrilled to dive in to build upon their process and strategy for our impressive family of products."

Fred Hamilton joined BHG in 2017 and has been instrumental in ensuring BHG products are secure and free from threats. Hamilton has implemented large scale internal education programs to ensure all employees are aware of cyber threats and attacks.

"The past four years I have had the opportunity to grow and work with the amazing leaders and digital landscape of BHG," said Hamilton. "As cyber security continues its importance, especially in the finance space, I am excited to provide additional security and build a system that protects BHG's customers, banking partners, operations and business interests."

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become not only one of the best sources for high-performing loans, but the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $10 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform.

BHG Financial's dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of a full family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, collection services, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally: earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for 14 years running and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding their services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021.

Find out more about the company's financial solutions on https://bhgfinancial.com. For more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contact: Tyler Allen, (225) 205-8107, tallen@bhg-inc.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BHG Financial