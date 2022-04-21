BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $35.9 million, or $1.08 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $42.5 million, or $1.27 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021. The Company's net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 decreased to $75.5 million compared to $77.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease was due to the decline of PPP fee income of approximately $8.1 million, partially offset by the increase in interest income on debt securities of $2.0 million, an increase of $1.2 million related to interest-bearing deposits at the Federal Reserve and $1.7 million in net interest income related to the Worthington acquisition. The net interest margin for the quarter was 2.78% compared to 3.36% a year ago. The decrease in margin was due to lower PPP fees earned during the quarter and an increase in cash held at the Federal Reserve. For the first quarter of 2022 a provision of $2.9 million was recorded, which was substantially related to acquired loans during the quarter, compared to no provision for credit losses recorded for March 31, 2021. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $43.7 million, compared to $39.9 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was mostly attributable to $4.9 million of income resulting from the application of equity method accounting related to an equity interest received in the process of a loan collection, along with a $2.0 million increase in income from service charges on deposits and $1.4 million increase in insurance commissions. The increase in non-interest income was partially offset by an unrealized loss of $4.0 million on bonds resulting from the sale of $226 million of low yielding securities, which were subsequently reinvested, and a $2.6 million gain on sale of other assets in the first quarter last year. Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $72.5 million compared to $65.0 million last year because of the increase in salaries and employee benefits of approximately $4.4 million and other expenses related to the Worthington acquisition. The Company's effective tax rate was 17.8% compared to 18.5% for the first quarter of 2021. The lower effective tax rate was driven by the exercising of stock options during the quarter and a lower state income tax rate.
At March 31, 2022, the Company's total assets were $12.6 billion, an increase of $3.2 billion from December 31, 2021. Debt securities of $1.2 billion were up $677.2 million from December 31, 2021. Loans totaled $6.5 billion, an increase of $313.8 million from December 31, 2021. Loans increased $260.9 million due to the acquisition of Worthington. At March 31, 2022, the balance of the PPP loans was $30.4 million, compared to $80.4 million at December 31, 2021. Deposits totaled $11.3 billion, an increase of $3.2 billion from December 31, 2021. The increase in assets and deposits from December 31, 2021, was primarily related to the return in off-balance sheet sweep accounts related to the Company's year-end sweep program. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts were $2.9 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $5.1 billion at December 31, 2021. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.2 billion, a decrease of $3.9 million over December 31, 2021. The decrease in stockholders equity was due to unrealized losses in other comprehensive income.
Nonaccrual loans represented 0.27% of total loans at March 31, 2022, down from 0.34% at year-end 2021. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.34% at March 31, 2022, down from 1.36% at and year-end 2021, and the allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans was approximately 500% compared to 402% at year-end 2021. At March 31, 2022, the Company's nonaccrual loans were $17.5 million compared to $20.9 million at year-end 2021.
BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "We were pleased to close on the acquisition of Worthington National Bank during the quarter bringing total assets in Texas to approximately $2 billion providing a strong platform for future growth in the DFW market. Overall, the Company performed well in the quarter with the expectation for future margin expansion as the Fed continues to implement its planned tightening. With the pandemic seemingly in the rearview mirror, our attention has turned to whether the Fed is successful in walking the fine line of taming inflation without causing a recession. In the meantime we will continue to focus on what we can control, the most important of which is taking care of and expanding our customer base in the communities that we serve."
On February 8, 2022, BancFirst Corporation acquired Worthington National Bank ("Worthington"). Worthington is a national bank chartered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) with one location in Arlington, Texas, one location in Colleyville, Texas and two Fort Worth, Texas locations. At acquisition, Worthington had approximately $488 million in total assets, $261 million in loans and $430 million in deposits. Upon acquisition, Worthington continued to operate as "Worthington National Bank" under a separate OCC charter and remain a separate subsidiary of BancFirst Corporation governed by its existing board of directors. BancFirst Corporation intends to provide an appropriate amount of capital or other support to increase Worthington's ability to approve larger loans and allow Worthington to continue to grow earning assets.
BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 108 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, with three banking locations in Dallas, TX and Worthington National Bank with one location in Arlington, Texas, one location in Colleyville, Texas and two Fort Worth, Texas locations. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.
The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.
BancFirst Corporation
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$ 75,507
$ 75,898
$ 80,190
$ 82,363
$ 77,206
Provision for (benefit from) credit losses
2,936
(224)
1,483
(9,949)
—
Non-interest income:
Trust revenue
3,506
3,336
3,210
3,264
3,102
Service charges on deposits
21,375
22,095
21,706
20,524
19,100
Securities transactions
(3,915)
630
150
172
95
Income from sales of loans
1,666
1,545
1,594
2,133
2,010
Insurance commissions
7,427
6,075
6,666
5,015
5,989
Cash management
3,131
3,115
3,127
3,068
3,003
Other
10,460
8,897
3,333
10,442
6,636
Total noninterest income
43,650
45,693
39,786
44,618
39,935
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
43,932
42,887
42,267
41,992
39,577
Occupancy expense, net
4,403
4,521
5,086
4,528
4,348
Depreciation
4,775
4,708
4,207
4,133
3,877
Amortization of intangible assets
831
759
755
809
793
Data processing services
1,805
1,663
1,734
1,660
1,678
Net expense from other real estate owned
1,794
2,412
1,810
3,357
1,510
Marketing and business promotion
2,073
2,080
1,796
1,648
1,879
Deposit insurance
1,128
968
846
766
876
Other
11,771
16,783
11,713
15,130
10,425
Total noninterest expense
72,512
76,781
70,214
74,023
64,963
Income before income taxes
43,709
45,034
48,279
62,907
52,178
Income tax expense
7,794
6,866
9,529
14,715
9,658
Net income
$ 35,915
$ 38,168
$ 38,750
$ 48,192
$ 42,520
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$ 1.10
$ 1.17
$ 1.18
$ 1.47
$ 1.30
Net income-diluted
1.08
1.15
1.16
1.45
1.27
Cash dividends declared
0.36
0.36
0.36
0.34
0.34
Common shares outstanding
32,725,587
32,603,118
32,572,217
32,784,513
32,771,013
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
32,666,916
32,585,784
32,744,104
32,779,227
32,756,852
Diluted
33,315,333
33,180,680
33,267,955
33,405,923
33,408,116
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.22%
1.33%
1.37%
1.79%
1.69%
Return on average stockholders' equity
12.33
13.02
13.42
17.42
15.90
Net interest margin
2.78
2.87
3.09
3.32
3.36
Efficiency ratio
60.85
63.15
58.52
58.29
55.46
BancFirst Corporation
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
Balance Sheet Data:
Total assets
$ 12,624,431
$ 9,405,612
$ 11,302,771
$ 11,015,287
$ 10,549,305
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
3,816,532
1,821,203
3,836,809
3,373,099
2,788,316
Debt securities
1,211,668
534,500
529,484
563,771
520,543
Total loans
6,507,977
6,194,218
6,037,886
6,207,262
6,380,108
Allowance for credit losses
(87,239)
(83,936)
(86,463)
(83,963)
(90,860)
Deposits
11,250,971
8,091,914
9,992,044
9,728,389
9,371,940
Stockholders' equity
1,167,802
1,171,734
1,146,874
1,131,591
1,094,671
Book value per common share
35.68
35.94
35.21
34.52
33.40
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
29.60
30.80
30.04
29.35
28.27
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Average loans to deposits
59.72%
60.16%
61.56%
65.36%
70.84%
Average earning assets to total assets
91.92
92.13
92.13
92.01
91.54
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
9.86
10.19
10.22
10.25
10.64
Asset Quality Data:
Past due loans
$ 6,360
$ 4,964
$ 5,186
$ 4,386
$ 5,282
Nonaccrual loans (5)
17,453
20,892
26,607
29,802
35,326
Restructured loans
2,345
3,665
7,073
7,485
7,801
Total nonperforming and restructured loans
26,158
29,521
38,866
41,673
48,409
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
39,729
39,553
39,060
40,183
30,320
Total nonperforming and restructured assets
65,887
69,074
77,926
81,856
78,729
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.27%
0.34%
0.44%
0.48%
0.55%
Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)
0.27
0.34
0.46
0.51
0.62
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans
0.40
0.48
0.64
0.67
0.76
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)
0.40
0.48
0.67
0.71
0.85
Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets
0.52
0.73
0.69
0.74
0.75
Allowance to total loans
1.34
1.36
1.43
1.35
1.42
Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)
1.35
1.37
1.48
1.44
1.60
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
499.83
401.76
324.96
281.73
257.20
Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans
333.51
284.33
222.46
201.48
187.69
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.00
0.03
0.01
0.06
0.01
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
Stockholders' equity
$ 1,167,802
$ 1,171,734
$ 1,146,874
$ 1,131,591
$ 1,094,671
Less goodwill
173,798
149,922
149,922
149,922
149,922
Less intangible assets, net
25,456
17,566
18,325
19,283
18,206
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 968,548
$ 1,004,246
$ 978,627
$ 962,386
$ 926,543
Common shares outstanding
32,725,587
32,603,118
32,572,217
32,784,513
32,771,013
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$ 29.60
$ 30.80
$ 30.04
$ 29.35
$ 28.27
(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table
(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets,net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):
Total loans
$ 6,507,977
$ 6,194,218
$ 6,037,886
$ 6,207,262
$ 6,380,108
Less PPP loans
30,438
80,412
201,208
368,620
713,714
Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
$ 6,477,539
$ 6,113,806
$ 5,836,678
$ 5,838,642
$ 5,666,394
Nonaccrual loans (5)
17,453
20,892
26,607
29,802
35,326
Nonaccrual loans to totalNon-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
0.27%
0.34%
0.46%
0.51%
0.62%
Total nonperforming and restructured loans
26,158
29,521
38,866
41,673
48,409
Nonperforming and restructured loans to totalNon-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
0.40%
0.48%
0.67%
0.71%
0.85%
Allowance for credit losses
(87,239)
(83,936)
(86,463)
(83,963)
(90,860)
Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1.35%
1.37%
1.48%
1.44%
1.60%
(3) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table
(4) Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is allowance for credit losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
(5) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $3.4 million of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2022
BancFirst Corporation
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Loans
$ 6,359,795
$ 73,066
4.66
%
Debt securities – taxable
1,105,222
3,781
1.39
Debt securities – tax exempt
4,774
34
2.93
Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS
3,548,875
1,758
0.20
Total earning assets
11,018,666
78,639
2.89
Nonearning assets:
Cash and due from banks
269,015
Interest receivable and other assets
785,248
Allowance for credit losses
(85,228)
Total nonearning assets
969,035
Total assets
$ 11,987,701
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Transaction deposits
$ 942,178
$ 191
0.08
%
Savings deposits
4,170,503
1,141
0.11
Time deposits
654,091
649
0.40
Short-term borrowings
2,459
1
0.12
Subordinated debt
85,992
1,030
4.86
Total interest bearing liabilities
5,855,223
3,012
0.21
Interest free funds:
Noninterest bearing deposits
4,883,050
Interest payable and other liabilities
67,688
Stockholders' equity
1,181,740
Total interest free funds
6,132,478
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 11,987,701
Net interest income
$ 75,627
Net interest spread
2.68
%
Effect of interest free funds
0.10
%
Net interest margin
2.78
%
