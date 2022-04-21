BAHA MAR CELEBRATES FIVE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

NASSAU, Bahamas, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Baha Mar is thrilled to announce its five-year anniversary with a calendar of exciting activations. Welcoming more than one million guests since opening on April 21, 2017, Baha Mar has much cause to celebrate. Major milestones include opening three world-class oceanfront hotels, Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood, the largest Casino in the Caribbean, over 45 distinct restaurants and bars, launch of the $200 million luxury waterpark Baha Bay, and creation of the industry-leading Travel with Confidence program, which aims to provide a safe and healthy environment for guests during these unprecedented times. Throughout the last five years the resort has exceeded expectations and projections, hired more than 5,000 associates, supported the local community through its Baha Mar Resort Foundation, created countless award-winning experiences such as the Jack Nicklaus signature designed Royal Blue Golf Course, the 30,000 sq. ft. ESPA flagship spa and the carefully curated Current, Baha Mar's Gallery and Art Center. Baha Mar has become known for its luxury of choice by offering a variety of accommodations, activities and amenities that allow travelers of all ages to enjoy a truly customized vacation.

"Recognizing how far Baha Mar has come in the last five years would be impossible without acknowledging all of the hard work of our incredible associates, and support we have received from our guests and our island community," said Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. "This is an extremely special anniversary, and we want to express our gratitude and appreciation to everyone who has contributed to the success of Baha Mar."

The festivities begin with an opportunity for travelers to book exclusive five-year anniversary deals and stay packages offered for a limited time. Baha Mar generously extends a $500 resort credit to guests who book the 5th night free offer between April 21st – 26th 2022. For a list of all offerings, please visit www.bahamar.com/offers.

Additionally, Baha Mar is excited to launch @ExperienceBahaMar, a new Instagram and Facebook page for guests and the community to stay up to date on special events and surprise-and-delight moments. Locals and guests staying on property can follow along on Baha Mar's new social channel and have the chance to win special giveaways full of exciting and unique Baha Mar experiences, such as a treatment at the signature ESPA spa, a round of golf at Royal Blue, Baha Mar's Jack Nicklaus signature designed course, a catamaran excursion, a three night stay with $500 resort credit, and much more.

Baha Mar is committed to recognizing the contributions of its 5,000 associates who are the foundation of the resort. To honor these individuals, and all their hard work, the property will host a variety of activations to celebrate those who make Baha Mar an unforgettable experience for all. Festivities include a special birthday celebration, live performances, storytelling series highlighting Baha Mar associates across the property, giveaways exclusively for associates, and limited-edition Baha Mar merchandise.

Cementing its commitment to the future of the Bahamas, the Baha Mar Foundation will release a five-year community impact recap and roadmap addressing plans for the future of responsible travel and local support. The Baha Mar Foundation is built on three pillars: community, culture, and conservation, with the goal of championing sustainable conservation efforts, celebrating The Bahamas' diverse cultural traditions and artistic expressions, and strengthening the community through educational improvements.

For more information on the Baha Mar five-year anniversary celebrations, please visit www.bahamar.com/offers or follow along at @BahaMarResorts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 45 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, Royal Blue Golf Course, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus signature course, a brand new $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com.

