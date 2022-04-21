5WPR Announces Creation of Specialty Video Game Division

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces the creation of a specialty video game public relations division, allowing for a focused and strategic approach to modern gaming as technologies and access to these games continue to advance.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations) (PRNewswire)

5WPR has been agency of record for several groundbreaking leaders in the video gaming space, including the internet's largest user-powered game platform, allowing the team to develop tried and true strategies in this aggressive industry.

"While video games have been around for decades, we are preparing to welcome a new era of gaming unlike any seen before thanks to the incredible advancements being made within the industry," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "As lines are blurred between games and reality, we've recognized the increased need for our video game clients to have a team dedicated solely to their work as the industry moves at an accelerating pace."

PR services offered to video game clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, visibility programs, content creation, partnerships and celebrity relations, digital media campaigns, events, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact:

Matthew Caiola

mcaiola@5wpr.com / 212.999.5585

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 5W Public Relations