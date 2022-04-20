US Navy awards Raytheon Missiles & Defense up to $1.68 billion for Zumwalt destroyer engineering services

TUCSON, Ariz., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Navy awarded Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business, an activation, sustainment, and modernization contract for $483 million with options, if exercised, totaling $1.68 billion across five years.

U.S. Navy photo of USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) (PRNewswire)

Under this contract, Raytheon Missiles & Defense will provide the U.S. Navy services and professionals to complete the activation and fleet introduction of the three Zumwalt-class destroyers, while continuing to develop technology and warfare capabilities.

"This contract underscores our role as a systems integrator, which goes beyond offering customers weapons and radars," said Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles & Defense. "Our team provides Zumwalt destroyers extensive support, from engineering and cyber protection to software development and upgrades."

Additional services will include design, integration, test and evaluation, system upgrade and replacement, logistics product development, configuration management, and training systems.

The Zumwalt-class destroyers recently achieved initial operational capability in December 2021, with the inaugural fleet employment of USS Zumwalt scheduled for later this year.

