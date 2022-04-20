Spirit Launches Myrtle Beach from Manchester, Marking the Airport's First Nonstop to South Carolina

Spirit offers More Go starting April 20, connecting the mountains of the Granite State with the beaches of the Grand Strand.

MANCHESTER, N.H., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) celebrates the launch of its newest route on Spirit Airlines today to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR).

For the first time ever, MHT can offer direct service to the state of South Carolina.

"It's an exciting time to add service in Manchester as Guests are looking for great leisure destinations to explore, like the beaches and golf courses of South Carolina, or the granite peaks and arts and culture of New Hampshire," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "Introducing the first nonstop option that connects the cities of Manchester and Myrtle Beach is part of our commitment to give Guests More Go to incredible leisure destinations."

"The start of Spirit's service to Myrtle Beach is a historic day for Manchester-Boston Regional Airport," said Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. "We are excited to welcome those from Myrtle Beach who want to experience the natural beauty and wide-open spaces that New Hampshire offers. From our seacoast and 48 mountains with peaks over 4,000 feet to our 1,000 lakes and miles of trails, there is fun for everyone and a chance to discover a beautiful part of our country."

This seasonal nonstop flight begins just in time for New Hampshire's spring break and the busy summer travel season.

Myrtle Beach offers something for everyone—New Hampshire residents can enjoy the warm ocean waters or play a round at one of Myrtle's many golf courses. Whether they choose to jump in the surf or play on the turf, Granite Staters will enjoy a variety of leisure options made available through Spirit's new daily flight.

"The Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) team is delighted to welcome the first arriving flight from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport today," said Scott Van Moppes, Director of Airports at MYR. "These new nonstop flights are an exciting addition to our current offerings and will provide vital air service opportunities to better serve the growing demand for travel between New Hampshire and the Grand Strand."

Service to Myrtle Beach has been upgraded from the A319 to the A320, increasing the number of available seats by 25%.

MYR service replaces the seasonal routes from Manchester to Tampa International Airport (TPA) and Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers. These two routes were originally set to end today but were extended to May 4, 2022, due to their popularity. The flights are expected to return in the fall.

As part of the celebration on April 20th, Spirit and MHT are giving away four round-trip tickets from Manchester to Myrtle Beach, with a four-night stay included at the Island Vista Resort in Myrtle Beach. An event the airline calls "Spiritaneous," this giveaway encourages guests to pack their bags and show up at MHT at the designated time a few hours before the new flight. One random winner will be selected and can choose up to three guests to accompany them on their adventure to Myrtle Beach. For more information about the giveaway, visit the event page: https://fb.me/e/1JTi0wxgF .

Spirit Airlines is the first new airline at MHT in 17 years and was first announced on June 16, 2021.

ABOUT MANCHESTER-BOSTON REGIONAL AIRPORT

Strategically situated in the heart of New England, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is located less than fifty miles north of Boston, Massachusetts, and less than an hour's drive from the region's most popular ski areas, scenic seacoast beaches and peaceful lakefront resorts. MHT is the premier aviation gateway for the region. For more information, visit www.flymanchester.com .

ABOUT SPIRIT

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com .

