Rotary's New Wide Smartlift Designed to Help Car Dealerships and Shops Future Proof Business

Versatile Lift Works with Wide Range of Vehicles, including Electric Vehicles and Exotics

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of the Rotary Wide Smartlift®, offering forward-thinking dealerships and repair shops a versatile lift that works with both current and next-generation vehicles. Rotary's new Wide Smartlift is one and a half times wider and two times faster than a standard in-ground lift, enabling greater access and speed for technicians when servicing vehicles.

The Wide Smartlift's redesigned superstructure increases unobstructed under-vehicle space for easy service of air dams, batteries and more. In addition, its patented TRIO™ three-stage arms offer improved reach for faster, easier spotting of exotic and low-profile cars. With an available interchangeable adapter kit, the lift is able to service cars, trucks and electric vehicles on the same arm. The lift features a Shockwave™-powered cycle times, which works twice as fast as a standard lift, allowing shops to complete more jobs in the same amount of time. Available in 10,000 or 12,000 lb. capacities, the lift can service vehicles ranging from subcompact cars to trucks.

"Due to the increasing number of electric vehicles, the automotive industry is changing at a rapid pace. We expect this level of activity to only continue in the next five years, and even more so than in prior generations," said John Uhl, Director of Product Management at Rotary. "In an effort to prepare for the future of repairs, the dealerships and repair shops we work with require a lift that will allow them to modernize their shops and quickly service any vehicle that comes through their doors – and we are pleased to be able to provide them with just that."

Rotary's Wide Smartlift in-ground lifts are designed, tested and manufactured in Madison, Indiana and are now available from local Rotary distributors. More information about the Wide Smartlift can be found at rotarylift.com.

About Rotary:

Rotary is the leading manufacturer of vehicle lifts and wheel service products for use in professional automotive service, commercial truck and transit industries. In 1925, Peter Lunati designed, built and patented the first fully hydraulic automotive lift and gave rise to a new industry. Rotary's pursuit of innovation has built one of the world's most trusted lifts, designed to increase shop efficiency and productivity. Today, there are more Rotary Lift products used in vehicle repair facilities around the world than any other brand.

Rotary is a Vehicle Service Group (VSG) brand and part of Dover's Engineered Products segment. VSG comprises thirteen major vehicle lift, wheel service, diagnostic and collision repair brands: Rotary, Chief Collision Technology, Forward Lift, Direct Lift, Warn Automotive, Ravaglioli, Hanmecson, Elektron, Blitz, Nogra, Butler, Space and Sirio. With its American headquarters in Madison, Indiana, VSG has operations worldwide, including ISO 9001-certified manufacturing centers in North America, Europe and Asia.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Rotary Contact:

David Fischmer

(812) 265-9543

dfischmer@vsgdover.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

jdickens@dovercorp.com

