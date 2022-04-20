Richmond American Opens Two New Communities in Roseville

New homes available at Seasons at Sierra Vista and Windsong at Winding Creek

ROSEVILLE, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that two new Roseville communities (RichmondAmerican.com/Roseville) are now open for sales. Seasons at Sierra Vista and Windsong at Winding Creek showcase an array of inspired floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsRoseville)—designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

The Peridot plan is available at both of Richmond American’s new communities in Roseville, California (PRNewswire)

Tours available

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to call a Richmond American New Home Specialist at 916.581.7001 to schedule a tour at Seasons at Sierra Vista. The Windsong at Winding Creek sales center is located at 509 Silver Cloud Court in Roseville and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays through Thursdays and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

About Richmond American's Roseville Communities:

Single- and two-story floor plans from the $500s

2 to 6 bedrooms and approx. 1,590 to 2,630 sq. ft.

Hundreds of structural and design options

Gourmet kitchens, private suites and 3-car garages available

Numerous amenities including on-site trails, parks and playgrounds

Easy access to Sacramento and Lake Tahoe via I-80

Close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at either of these vibrant commnities will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at the builder's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Visit RichmondAmerican.com or call 916.581.7001 for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.