ENTERTAINMENT ATTORNEY JOSHUA LASTINE NAMED TO VARIETY'S 2022 LEGAL IMPACT REPORT

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment law firm Lastine Entertainment Law announced today that its Founder and Managing Partner Joshua Lastine is recognized as "Up Next" in Variety's 2022 "Legal Impact Report." The report, published today, says the top Hollywood lawyers listed were selected because they "win for their clients in court and guide them through industry disruptions."

"It is an honor to be recognized by Variety and included in the Legal Impact Report," said Lastine. "This has been an exciting year and I am proud that we could work in partnership with our clients on so many remarkable endeavors."

A newcomer to the list, "the former Lionsgate and Viacom-CBS attorney launched his firm in 2021," the report says of Lastine. In his representations, Lastine structures, negotiates, and drafts contracts on behalf of entertainment talent clientele, including rights acquisitions, development/production deals, branding/commercial advertising deals, talent deals, and other contracts for new media, social media, and the Internet 3.0. Recent examples include critically acclaimed streaming series, musicians' NFTs, and mixed-reality productions in the Metaverse.

The feature lists some of Lastine's recent negotiations including the option of a script for Aaron Seelman to After January Prods.; the podcast deal "Sexual Politics" for Caroline Giuliani; a writer-director deal for Kali Bailey on the "The Futurist"; a series for Gabe Gibbs to Nickelodeon; a production service agreement for Catchlight Studios and MRC for the "The Blackening"; Dedee Pfeiffer on ABC series "Big Sky"; a life rights sale for Delcina Stevenson and Gaumont; a production service agreement for clients Launch Codes and Brat TV for Facebook's "The Glow Up"; and production legal on crypto documentary "Highest of Stakes" by Muse Storytelling.

Lastine finds new opportunities in — and for— next-generation Hollywood. He negotiated notable breakthroughs including the first full-frontal, transgender nudity rider for television ("Transparent"), working through sensitivities with talent, agents, intimacy coordinators, and studio executives. He also negotiated the deals for the first all-female writers' room ("I Love Dick") on behalf of the Studio.

An Iowa native, Lastine earned his BA from the University of Northern Iowa and his JD from Pepperdine School of Law. He is also co-creator and co-founder of SafetyNet, a stir-stick that alerts people when their drinks have been altered with a "date rape" drug.

Lastine Impressions protects the artistry and livelihood of actors, production companies, writers, producers, directors, animators, social media influencers, and podcasters. To learn more, visit https://lastineimpressions.com/

