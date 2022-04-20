CELEBRITY-BACKED 'INFLUUR' SECURES $5M SEED ROUND TO ACCELERATE GROWTH OF THE INFLUENCER MARKETING PLATFORM IN THE U.S. AND LATIN AMERICA

Point72 Ventures led the round with support from legendary music entrepreneur Tommy Mottola , Hollywood star Sofia Vergara , Hollywood and entertainment executive Luis Balaguer , music executive Lex Borrero , and Mexican superstar Thalia.

Created by four Latina founders, Influur streamlines the influencer marketing process by connecting multiplatform celebrities and creators directly to brands.

MIAMI, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Influur , the marketplace platform that connects multiplatform stars, digital celebrities, and influencers with brands, today announced a $5 million seed round. The round, led by global venture capital firm Point72 Ventures, will fuel the growth of the platform in the United States and Latin America. Other high-profile Influur investors include Sofia Vergara, Luis Balaguer, Tommy Mottola, Thalia, Lex Borrero, Magma Partners, H20 Capital, LatinWe, and Loud and Live.

Influur also accounts with high-profile influencer investors like Evaluna Montaner, Juan Pablo Zurita, Danna Paola, Calle y Poché, Mario Ruiz, among others.

The Miami-based start-up is founded by four women: Chief Executive Officer and former CNN journalist Alessandra Angelini; Chief Product Officer and data analyst Valeria Angelini; Chief Operating Officer and Emmy-nominated journalist Paula Coleman; and Chief Influencer Officer Fefi Oliveira, a Nickelodeon and Netflix actress, and influencer with more than 9 million followers across her platforms.

"Influur was born from the communication struggles between influencers and brands, an experience we've all had at some point in our careers. Together with my co-founders, we created a streamlined solution built from the influencer perspective. This makes Influur the first platform where influencers feel they belong in a professional space," said CEO Alessandra Angelini. "For us, an influencer is anyone who creates an impact on other people's lives. Someone who can reach global masses as well as someone who can influence your friends and family circle."

"Influur is a wonderful example of the power of young, smart, entrepreneurial Latina women, working together and supporting each other in the tech and influencer marketing industry to build something amazing. I couldn't be more proud of the opportunities the Influur platform is bringing," said Sofia Vergara.

"I'm very proud of these four Super Latinas who have created a platform that has already greatly impacted the creator market economy," said Luis Balaguer.

With a total reach of more than one billion people, Influur simplifies all aspects of the traditional, and often bureaucratic, influencer marketing process in a simple, digital way, featuring prospecting, negotiating, and payment in one place.

Hard Rock Cafe, Paramount Latin America, Boxy Charm, and Warner Music Latina are some of the brands already activating campaigns.

"The Influur app is groundbreaking and will be completely disruptive to the way companies and influencers will be able to work and communicate together. Finally, there is a platform we can use to simplify the process of connecting with the right influencer," said Tommy Mottola. "Influur is the full expression of diversity by having four powerful Latina founders leading the company."

For more information on Influur or to join the waiting list, visit www. influur.com

ABOUT INFLUUR

Influur is a global professional platform where brands post their advertising opportunities, and influencers apply. Influur makes it easy for brands and influencers to connect and work in less than 24 hours. Currently, only invited users can join the platform since quality is a high priority for the founders. Brands and influencers who want to be part of the platform can visit www.influur.com and join the waitlist to be accepted into the app.

The company is growing the team in the technology, product, sales, and marketing sectors. Potential candidates can get in contact with the Influur team at: recruitment@influur.com

EXECUTIVE BIOS

Alessandra Angelini

Alessandra Angelini is Influur's co-founder and CEO. She is a former CNN Journalist. Her mission is to help creators live off their talent. Alessandra is passionate about women empowerment and she believes Influur will be the first tech company able to close the gender gap starting from executive roles - to entry-level roles. Alessandra is a University of Miami graduate with a Master in Business Administration and Leadership.

Valeria Angelini

Valeria Angelini is Influur's co-founder and CPO. She worked on multiple data science projects for Fortune 500 companies. As a Chief Product Officer, her mission is to create a global professional platform for the creator's workforce where millions of users get connected and find job opportunities. She encourages women to get involved in tech and generate impactful innovations to the future of technologies. Valeria has a Business Analytics Masters with a Data Science concentration from the University of Miami.

Paula Coleman

Paula Coleman is Influur's co-founder and COO. She is an Emmy nominated former CNN Journalist, and professional tennis player. With Influur she wants to provide unlimited job opportunities for creators, and give brands the resources to create the most effective advertising campaigns. Her mission is to help people believe that anything can be accomplished through hard work. She graduated with a Masters in Applied Economics from Auburn University in Montgomery.

Fefi Oliveira

Fefi Oliveira is Influur's co-founder and Chief Influencer Officer. She is a Nickelodeon-Netflix Actress and Influencer with more than 9MM followers across her platforms. Fefi wishes she would have had Influur at the beginning of her career. Her mission is to support creators while changing the perspective of parents that don't believe their kids can live off their talents. She wants to show that creating content is more than a hobby, it is a real job. Fefi graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Communications from the University of Miami.

About Point72 Ventures

Point72 Ventures is a global venture capital strategy led by a diverse set of domain experts with the capital and mandate to lead rounds through all stages of a company's growth, from idea to IPO. The team invests in founders with bold ideas who use the latest technologies to drive transformational change across industries. Point72 Ventures offers entrepreneurs access to expertise and insights, executive and technical talent, and hands-on support. With offices in the U.S. and Europe, Point72 Ventures is an affiliate of Point72, the global asset manager founded by Steven A. Cohen. For more information, visit p72.vc .

