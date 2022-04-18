"Money Without Borders Survey": Only 27% of Teens Think National Governments Have Most Influence on Global Economy

Junior Achievement and CNBC to Host Virtual Summit "Money Without Borders," Examining How Innovation is Changing Economic Influence
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of 1,009 teens conducted for Junior Achievement by the research company ENGINE Insights shows that only one-in-four teens (27%) think that national governments (such as the U.S., China, and EU) have the most influence on the global economy, followed closely by "mega-rich" individuals (20%), and large corporations (19%). Less influential in the minds of teens are "average people" (7%), small business (4%), and the creators of new markets, like crypto, NFTs, and similar investments (3%). The survey of 1,009 13- to 17-year-olds was conducted by ENGINE Insights from March 31 to April 5, 2022.
In response to these concerns, Junior Achievement and Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow., CNBC's award-winning financial wellness and education initiative in partnership with Acorns, will host a "Money Without Borders" virtual summit on April 21 at 11 am ET.
- David Andolfatto, SVP of Research, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
- Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO and Co-Founder, FTX Group
- Perianne Boring, Founder and CEO, Chamber of Digital Commerce
- Brian Kelly, Founder and CEO, BKCM, LLC
- Cleve Mesidor, Executive Director, Blockchain Foundation
- Jack Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA
Students, parents, and teachers interested in participating in the virtual summit can learn more and register at www.CNBC.com/FinancialEd.
Methodology
This Youth CARAVAN survey was conducted by ENGINE INSIGHTS among a sample of 1,009 13-17 year olds. This survey was live on March 31 to April 5, 2022.
