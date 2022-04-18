KeaBabies Announces Its Presence on Target.com as a Target+ Partner

The baby and maternity brand officially announces its presence on Target.com, a curated marketplace owned and operated by Target Corporation.

The brand has successfully fulfilled the stringent criteria as a Target+ brand partner based on an invite-only selection.

The partnership serves as a milestone that further strengthens the brand's degree of trust and recognition in the U.S. market.

ENCINO, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeaWorld LLC today officially announces the presence of its baby and maternity brand, KeaBabies, on Target.com. KeaBabies joined Target.com as a Target+ partner. Target+ is an invitation-only, highly curated marketplace owned and operated by Target Corporation, one of the largest retailers in the United States.

Experience outdoor fun with KeaBabies Original Diaper Backpack. (PRNewswire)

"Being selected as a Target+ partner is a major milestone for us. It is a testament to our continuous efforts to scale up in serving the U.S. market better," says Ivan Ong, Chief Executive Officer, KeaBabies. Brand partners are thoughtfully selected based on stringent criteria to maintain a high-quality offering for the customers.

"Customers put trust in Target's selection of brand partners – this partnership is a solid recognition of our product quality and brand trust in the U.S.," says Jane Neo, Chief Brand Officer, KeaBabies. Serving 3.6 million customers globally, the self-funded brand has the U.S. as its largest market, followed by Canada and several countries in Europe. Acknowledging that Target Corp. focuses on working with the best-in-class brands, she adds "With the strict selection process, customers can rest assured of the quality and authenticity of our products on the platform."

Being a Target+ partner presents KeaBabies with a substantial opportunity in reaching out to a niche market segment in the U.S. "We are honored to serve customers that appreciate great products and brands they can trust," adds Jane. To date, the rapidly-growing brand has over 280 quality products listed on Target.com. In a short six-month period, sales from this channel have accounted for 10% of the brand's total sales in the U.S. and 7% of its global sales. KeaBabies' Diaper Backpacks, Toddler Pillows, and Organic Bandana Bibs are currently its three bestselling products. "We are looking to increase the sales contribution from this channel to 15-20% by the end of this year," adds Ivan.

As a customer-centric brand, KeaBabies is working diligently to establish an omnichannel presence to serve customers even better. It is paving the way to have more physical presence in retail stores across the U.S. and beyond. "We believe in meeting our customers where they are, so we are looking forward to complementing our digital offerings with the option of seeing, feeling, and touching our products in-store, too," closes Ivan.

In 2021, KeaBabies recorded a 50% sales hike, a steady year-on-year growth despite the global market uncertainties. With their in-house AI-powered logistics technology, the company is optimistic about staying competitive amid the rising inflation trend and global uncertainties.

KeaBabies currently has a presence in 10 countries, simplifying parents' lives in different corners of the world through major global and U.S. e-commerce retailers. The highly-acclaimed brand has bagged numerous awards for its quality baby and maternity products across its five years of operations. Founded by parents, the brand champions the joy of parenthood in every home through an ever-growing baby and maternity product ecosystem.

About KeaBabies

KeaBabies, under KeaWorld LLC, is a global baby and maternity brand that strives to inspire modern parents to build strong parent-child bonds and create wonderful moments together. It is known for its award-winning, trusted, and affordable quality products that simplify parents' lives like Baby Wraps , Diaper Backpacks , Organic Bandana Bibs , Organic Nursing Pads , and Toddler Pillows .

KeaWorld is ISO 9001:2015 accredited, an international standard dedicated to Quality Management Systems (QMS). In 2020, the company obtained the Global Organic Textile Standards (GOTS) and Organic Content Standards (OCS) certification, an internationally recognized organic textile standard. KeaWorld continues to champion sustainability practices across its brands.

