Suneva Medical Inc.'s Silhouette InstaLift Wins Best Thread Lift Treatment in NewBeauty's 2022 Beauty Awards

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suneva Medical, Inc. ("Suneva" or the "Company"), an innovative medical technology company using regenerative medicine to change the standard of care in aesthetic treatments, announced that its Silhouette InstaLift®, a non-surgical thread lift, has won the Best Thread Lift Treatment title in NewBeauty's 2022 Beauty Awards. Silhouette InstaLift uses collagen-stimulating absorbable sutures that offer patients immediate and lasting results with minimal recovery time.

Suneva-Medical Logo (PRNewswire)

NewBeauty announced the winners of its 12th annual NewBeauty Awards, a collection of the 365 most innovative products and treatments taking the beauty industry by storm, in a release on April 5 and in the publication's Spring-Summer issue, currently on newsstands nationwide. This year marks NewBeauty's biggest Awards yet, with the introduction of numerous categories, including breakthroughs in sustainability. In judging products annually, NewBeauty editors must confirm that the winning products and services deliver on their claims, offer solutions to the biggest beauty problems, and make those who use them look and feel like the best versions of themselves.

"The Suneva team is honored to have Silhouette InstaLift named amongst so many other beauty industry leaders and innovators," said Pat Altavilla, Chief Executive Officer of Suneva. "Winning this NewBeauty award proves just how valued our FDA-approved procedure is to providers and patients."

The Silhouette InstaLift procedure takes place in a physician's office and is done in less than an hour. A patient will walk out with an immediate facial lift thanks to Silhouette Instalift's unique bi-directional micro-cone technology. Over time patients continue to see results as Silhouette InstaLift boosts natural collagen production, adding volume to the cheeks and mid-face.

"A growing number of patients come to me looking for a natural and rejuvenated-looking face, without wanting to undergo serious surgery. And though some fillers can lift the face to a degree, patients want to avoid looking overfilled from too many fillers to get the lift they need," said Dr. Kimberly Butterwick, Dermatologist and Silhouette InstaLift provider in San Diego, California. "I've utilized Silhouette InstaLift in my practice for over 5 years, and it is a trusted way to achieve the natural, long lasting results my patients are looking for—without the downtime of a traditional facelift."

"The Silhouette InstaLift treatment is easy for providers to learn and offer to our patients. Regenerative aesthetic options are extremely popular in my practice, with more and more people understanding the benefits of harnessing the body's natural abilities to fight aging," said Dr. Steven Yoelin, a board-certified ophthalmologist, medical aesthetics industry expert, corporate strategic advisor, clinical researcher, medical trainer and Silhouette InstaLift provider in Orange County, California. "My Silhouette InstaLift patients rave about the immediate and natural lift with minimal downtime."

On January 12, 2022 , Suneva Medical and Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE American: VHAQ) ("Viveon Health" or "VHAQ"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company's securities are expected to be traded on the NYSE American under the symbol "RNEW."

*A study of 100 patients treated with Silhouette InstaLift. Results were based on patient satisfaction surveys sent at 1 week post-treatment (n=28) and at 3 months posttreatment (n=47). Improvement in midfacial deficits was evaluated by clinical reviewers at 3 and 6 months post-treatment using a volume deficit scale (0=none, 1=minimal, 2=mild, 3=moderate, 4=significant, and 5=severe) (n=91). The majority of patients started with an average deficit of 3.Model is a real patient treated with Silhouette InstaLift by Tam Nguyen, MD. Individual technique and results may vary. †18% PGA/82% PLLA.

References: 1. Silhouette InstaLift® Instructions for Use. Sinclair Pharmaceuticals; 2019., 2. Ulery BD, Nair LS, Laurencin CT. Biomedical applications of biodegradable polymers. J Polym Sci B Polym Phys. 2011;49(12):832-864. 4. Nestor MS, Ablon G, Andriessen A, et al. Expert consensus on absorbable advanced suspension technology for facial tissue repositioning and volume enhancement. J Drugs Dermatol. 2017;16(7):661-666.

About Silhouette InstaLift

Silhouette InstaLift is the only non-surgical rejuvenating procedure that uses advanced Micro-Suspension Technology™ to offer immediate and lasting results.* The procedure takes under an hour and is done in a provider's office. InstaLift also has minimal downtime, with most signs of treatment (ex: bruising, swelling, and tenderness at the treatment site) dissipating within 24–48 hours. Patients can get right back to their activities and enjoy an instant lift in the cheeks, while adding volume over time for long lasting results. Suneva's Micro Suspension Technology is comprised of micro cones that are placed in the deepest layer of mid-facial skin. It delivers an immediate lift and gradually restores lost facial volume of the mid face by activating patient's own natural collagen production for a more youthful appearance that continues to improve over time. The sutures and cones are made from poly lactic-co-glycolic acid (PLGA), a well-known biomedical copolymer that is biocompatible and biodegradable 1,2,†. Learn more about Silhouette InstaLift at https://instalift.com/.

About Suneva Medical, Inc.

Suneva Medical, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a leader in regenerative aesthetics. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded products for providers and their patients. Suneva Medical offers a portfolio of products to address the impact of the aging process to deliver solutions that leverage the body's own restorative capacity. The product portfolio is composed of several "only" and "first to market" solutions with both FDA PMA approval and 510(k) clearance. For more information, visit https://www.sunevamedical.com/ .

