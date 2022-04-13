SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders Of MP Materials Corp. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of April 25, 2022 - (NYSE: MP)

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of MP Materials Corp. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp..

CLASS PERIOD: May 1, 2020 to February 2, 2022

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. ("FVAC") had overstated its due diligence efforts and expertise with respect to identifying target companies to acquire; (ii) FVAC performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy MP Materials prior to the business combination, or else ignored significant red flags regarding, inter alia, Legacy MP Materials' management, compliance policies, and Mountain Pass's profitability; (iii) as a result, the Company's future business and financial prospects post-business combination were overstated; (iv) MP Materials engaged in an abusive transfer price manipulation scheme with a related party in the People's Republic of China to artificially inflate the Company's profits; (v) MP Materials' ore at the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility was not economically viable to harvest for rare earth metals; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: April 25, 2022 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/mp-materials-corp-f-k-a-fortress-value-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=25847&from=4

