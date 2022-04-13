Sempre Health Improved Medication Adherence by 25% for Diabetes Patients Prescribed Sanofi Medications

Collaboration Supports Companies' Joint Focus on Medication Adherence and Affordability

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sempre Health announced compelling outcomes achieved during the first year of its collaboration with Sanofi (Nasdaq: SNY), an innovative global healthcare company. The results coming out of this collaboration have already led to health plans expanding their Sempre programs for 2022-2023.

The first year of the Sanofi and Sempre Health collaboration led to substantial improvements in patient outcomes. In an analysis of the program, Sempre's interventions led to an increase of 25 percent in proportion of days covered, the widely used gold-standard measure of medication adherence. On average, in their first year in the program, Sempre patients refilled three more prescriptions than patients in the comparable non-Sempre cohort. These outcomes demonstrate the value proposition of the Sempre Health platform.

Through Sempre Health's collaboration with Sanofi, eligible patients on Lantus® (insulin glargine injection), Toujeo® (insulin glargine injection) and Soliqua® 100/33 (insulin glargine and lixisenatide injection) were able to utilize the Sempre platform.

"Our collaboration with Sempre Health is an important part of Sanofi's continued commitment to serve the needs of the diabetes community worldwide," said Chris Boulton, Vice President, Head of U.S. Diabetes at Sanofi. "Sanofi is continually focused on targeted efforts to provide best-in-class treatment options and innovative strategies to help patients manage their diabetes effectively. I'm looking forward to seeing this collaboration continue which helps expand access of our medicines to those who rely on them."

Unlike traditional coupons, which operate without payor involvement and offer patients static one-size-fits-all discounts, Sempre Health allows payors to turn on point-of-sale discounts for their members who have been prescribed specific chronic disease medications. By providing patients with the opportunity to earn increasing discounts when they remain adherent to their medications, Sempre allows patients to share in the cost savings their responsible health decisions are generating for insurers, care providers, and pharmaceutical companies. The savings realized on the Sempre program are significant -- the program reduces a patient's out-of-pocket costs on their eligible medications by up to 60 percent.

"Dynamic pricing has forever changed the landscape of medication adherence and affordability. Pharmaceutical companies are now able work in alignment with the insurance companies that reimburse for medicines, thereby reducing the burden on patients who have high out-of-pocket costs and incentivizing them to take their medications as prescribed," said Anurati Mathur, CEO of Sempre Health. "We are thrilled to see the meaningful outcomes realized by diabetes patients, a disease that impacts more than 34 million Americans, thanks to our collaboration with Sanofi."

High drug costs are one of the main reasons why roughly half of all Americans with chronic health conditions do not take their medications as prescribed1, according to the Center for Disease Control. Sempre's dynamic discounts, coupled with text message engagement, drive medication affordability and access for patients who need it most.

"This program has saved me a lot of money, and being a retiree, that means more than most people know. It's nice to see a pharma company work with insurance to make needed medicine more affordable," said 59 year old Vaux Adams, a patient from Armada, Michigan.

James Anderson, a 50 year old patient from South Bend, Indiana, noted, "In the past, I had to go without my medicine because it was too expensive. Now I don't have to choose between rent and medication, now I can afford both."

About Sempre Health

Sempre Health works with leading health plans and pharmaceutical companies to reduce the cost of copayments for patients who refill their prescriptions on time. Based on several internally and externally validated studies, Sempre Health boosts medication adherence by up to 15%, dramatically improving the health of millions of people and potentially saving hundreds of billions of dollars in avoidable medical costs. For more information visit: www.semprehealth.com .

