Melissa Napier Named Senior Vice President of Investor Relations of Conagra Brands

CHICAGO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced the appointment of Melissa Napier as senior vice president of Investor Relations, effective April 25, 2022.

In this role, Napier will lead the development and execution of Conagra's investor relations program, including setting strategy in financial communications and quantitative benchmarking and analysis.

"Melissa has an exceptional background in Investor Relations and key areas of the Finance function," said Dave Marberger, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Conagra Brands. "We are excited to welcome Melissa to Conagra. Our leadership team looks forward to partnering with her to ensure we maintain strong relationships with the investment community and continue to maximize value for our shareholders."

Melissa brings more than 25 years of broad finance experience in investor relations, accounting and treasury. She spent the last six years at US Foods as senior vice president of Treasury and Investor Relations. Prior to US Foods, she spent 14 years at Tyson Foods/Hillshire Brands/Sara Lee Corp where she held roles of increasing responsibility in Internal Audit, Investor Relations, Treasury and Accounting.

Napier earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Wilkes University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Notre Dame.

