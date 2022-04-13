InventHelp Inventor Develops Pet Distance Control System (OSK-146)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a system that enables pet owners and trainers to quickly and easily control a pre-established distance boundary for a dog," said an inventor, from Los Lunas, N.M., "so I invented the DIGITAL DOG LEASH. My safe design ensures that you have control of the pet in any location and without the use of a leash."

The invention provides an effective way to train a dog to stay within a certain distance of the owner. In doing so, it eliminates tripping and pulling hazards resulting in trachea damage for dogs associated with using traditional leashes. As a result, it increases safety, control and convenience and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a hands-free design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners, trainers, individuals with disabilities, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OSK-146, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

