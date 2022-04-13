Hyundai IONIQ 5 Sweeps World Car of the Year, Electric Vehicle of the Year and Car Design of the Year

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Sweeps World Car of the Year, Electric Vehicle of the Year and Car Design of the Year

All-electric IONIQ 5 honored by World Car Awards at New York International Auto Show in all three categories in which it was nominated

The innovative crossover is the first of a new era of Hyundai EVs, based on a dedicated and advanced E-GMP all-electric platform

IONIQ 5 heralds a new era in Hyundai design with 'Parametric Dynamics' and luxurious 'Living Space' theme

Since its launch in 2021, IONIQ 5 has won numerous accolades, including German Car of the Year, UK Car of the Year, Auto Express ' Car of the Year and Auto Bild 's Electric Car of the Year

As a smart mobility solutions provider, Hyundai Motor plans to introduce 17 battery electric vehicle models by 2030, including Genesis luxury brand models

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly acclaimed Hyundai IONIQ 5 won big at the prestigious 2022 World Car Awards today, with the all-electric crossover named overall World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year and World Car Design of the Year. World Car Awards revealed the results at a ceremony held at the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS).

IONIQ 5 was recognized by a jury of 102 automotive journalists from 33 countries around the world. The innovative battery electric vehicle (BEV), which has already won numerous international accolades, was considered alongside 27 competitor models launched in 2021, ultimately claiming victory over other finalists in all three categories in which it was nominated.

"We are truly honored to receive these prestigious awards, which recognize the talent and hard work of all our people and business partners at Hyundai Motor Company. Our vision is to enable Progress for Humanity, and this endorsement of our approach will serve to embolden our commitment to make this vision a reality," said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.

As Hyundai Motor transforms into a smart mobility solutions provider, the company is accelerating its electrification strategy to become the world's leading EV maker. Hyundai plans to introduce 17 new BEV models by 2030, including Genesis luxury brand models, and aims to boost annual global BEV sales to 1.87 million units by 2030.

Chang added, "IONIQ 5 represents a pivotal achievement for us as we pioneer a new generation of smart mobility solutions with our innovative E-GMP platform technologies, exceptional performance and disruptive approach to design and space. IONIQ 5 has made a strong impression on increasingly eco-conscious consumers around the world, and its success supports the acceleration of electrification of the automotive industry. The pace of change at Hyundai will continue unabated through the rest of 2022 as we will soon be adding to our award-winning IONIQ range."

IONIQ 5 heralds a new era in Hyundai design, defined by what the brand's designers call 'Parametric Dynamics' with kinetic jewel-like surface details defining the BEV's visual identity. The crossover's unique exterior styling is characterized by clean, sharp lines that convey its dynamic presence on the road and distinctive 'Parametric Pixel' LED headlamps and rear lamps that leave a lasting impression.

"With IONIQ 5, we set out to create a new mobility experience — a game-changer," said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. "This extraordinary vehicle was made possible by the passion and efforts of designers and engineers who pushed the boundaries of what's possible in the EV space."

For more information about IONIQ 5, please visit: globalpr.hyundai.com

The highly acclaimed Hyundai IONIQ 5 won big at the prestigious 2022 World Car Awards today, with the all-electric crossover named overall World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year and World Car Design of the Year. (PRNewswire)

The highly acclaimed Hyundai IONIQ 5 won big at the prestigious 2022 World Car Awards today, with the all-electric crossover named overall World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year and World Car Design of the Year. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company