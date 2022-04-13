High 5 Plumbing to celebrate National High Five Day with area residents

Leading Denver home service company invites clients, homeowners to FlyteCo Brewing on April 21

DENVER, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, is inviting the public to celebrate National High Five Day with the team from 5-7 p.m. on April 21 at FlyteCo Brewing in Denver.

The event will feature a happy hour with the first 150 attendees 21 and over receiving a free beer ticket. There will also be raffle drawings and plenty of high fives. High 5 Cares partners will be featured at the event as well for those interested in learning more about the program and its benefits.

"Of course, National High Five Day has a special place in our company's heart," said Claire Doyle, marketing director at High 5 Plumbing. "You can't give a high five without a smile on your face, and we are looking forward to passing out complimentary beers and high fives to the Denver community. We plan on having an amazing time celebrating such a fun holiday."

High 5 Plumbing offers a variety of plumbing services to residents in the Denver area, including repair and installation, drain cleaning, pump plumbing, piping, garbage disposal services, sewer line repair, gas plumbing, water heater installation and much more. In addition, the company offers 24/7 emergency services.

"At High 5 Plumbing, we love making a positive impact on our clients, team and community," said Levi Torres, owner of High 5 Plumbing. "Without the community, there is no High 5 Plumbing. This event gives us an opportunity to celebrate with our clients and neighbors while continuing to bring smiles to people's faces one high five at a time."

To celebrate National High Five Day with the High 5 team, come to FlyteCo Brewing at 4499 W 38th Ave #101 in Denver.

For more information on High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

About High 5 Plumbing

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

