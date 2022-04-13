Fortis Capital Advisors Acquires Next Horizon Advisors

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Capital Advisors, an emerging RIA based in the Kansas City area, announced today that it has expanded its national footprint with the acquisition of Princeton, NJ based Next Horizon Advisors. Established in 2014, Next Horizon Advisors provides comprehensive wealth management and planning solutions for their clients.

"Next Horizon's impressive history and comprehensive approach to their client's needs, directly aligns with the core values of Fortis Capital," said Fortis Capital CEO, Rob Hagg. "The firm founded by Shrikant "Shree" Nadkarni, has a deeply rooted philosophy of comprehensive investment management, strong tax planning and building strong client-advisor relationships, which are all perfectly aligned with the values of Fortis Capital Advisors," said Hagg.

With the completion of the $200-million transaction, Fortis Capital is well positioned to follow through with the initial firm objective to continue to expand the national footprint and aggressively grow both the advisor and client base. "When making an acquisition of this type, it is so important to keep all core values aligned. It was very clear during the process that our firms were a perfect fit and we are very lucky to have the talent and consultation of Shree throughout this process and for years to come," said Hagg.

"I am delighted to join the Fortis Capital Advisors team which brings a depth of experience and passion for helping clients reach their financial aspirations. With the support of the Fortis investment management and administrative teams, our ability to serve clients will be greatly enhanced," said Nadkarni.

Fortis Capital is committed to advisor growth. We provide a cutting edge platform of technology, compliance, back-office support and wealth management/planning resources for advisors to focus primarily on what they do best, procuring new clients and continually building relationships with current clients. In addition to those resources, Fortis Capital helps advisors build around their practices with strong recruiting resources and practice acquisition tools and financing strategies.

