FOLLADOR PROSECCO AND M IMPORTS, LLC PARTNER TO LAUNCH PRESTIGIOUS PROSECCO BRAND IN THE U.S.A.

Follador Prosecco dal 1769's expansion abroad goes from strength to strength: the company from Valdobbiadene has signed a partnership agreement with M Imports, LLC who will become its sole importer for the United States and promote the brand with its innovative and cosmopolitan approach and centuries-old origins and traditions.

DALLAS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its mission to further expand this important overseas market, Follador Prosecco has reached an agreement with M Imports, LLC who will become its sole importer for the United States. This partnership will bring the company's flagship and new products to the public's attention, consolidating business prospects and the trust of connoisseurs around the world.

Follador XZero Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG; 0 grams Residual Sugar, 1 gram Carb, 65 Kcal Vegan-Friendly.

M Imports, LLC will coordinate a network of top distribution partners in the USA to promote the exclusive products of this well-respected brand with scores of international awards to its name. The partnership will focus on the demanding, cosmopolitan U.S. clientele and involve trade and consumers, communicating the family's history and principles which are reflected in the beautiful land lying between the Dolomites and Venice which has been recognised as a UNESCO Heritage Site.

"This marks the beginning of a great opportunity for Follador Prosecco and we are excited to see what the future holds for our business - said Cristina Follador, the company's Sales & Marketing Director - our family has always strived to deliver the excellence and traditions of our terroir with an innovative approach and M Imports is the ideal partner for our U.S. expansion, thanks to the solid international reputation, expertise and passion for the world of wine of Mark Macedonio and his team".

"The stylish, contemporary and recognizable image of Follador Prosecco is the perfect fit for our U.S. portfolio, and network of leading wholesale distributors, retailers and restaurateurs. Their newest entry Follador XZero Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG Extra Brut has 0 grams Residual Sugar, 1 gram Carbs, 65 Kcal is Vegan-Friendly and rated 93 points Wine Enthusiast. Truly an innovation. This leading-edge producer consistently demonstrates superior quality, always while representing the great Italian tradition - said Mark Macedonio, CEO of M Imports, LLC – we are proud to be part of this next chapter in Follador's global expansion.

M Imports, LLC is an importer of national scope, with a network of leading wholesale distribution partners across the United States. The company markets wines from Portugal, Spain, Italy, Argentina and Australia.

The Follador Prosecco dal 1769 winemaking tradition dates back more than 250 years, in an area where the respectful interaction between man and nature has created a beautiful landscape, recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Praise for its wines first came from the Doge of Venice, Alvise IV Mocenigo, in 1769 and since then the history of the company has been inextricably bound to the values of the Follador family which, with its respect for tradition, its deep love for the Valdobbiadene terroir and meticulous selection of its grapes, has passed on its wealth of knowledge and quality to nine generations.

