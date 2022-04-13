Eliot Tubis and EJT Holdings Announce New Division, "Premium Homes by EJT" for Professionals

MIAMI, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EJT Holdings just announced its new division, "Premium Homes By EJT". This investment division develops, acquires, and manages new, premium construction homes across the United States. Eliot Tubis, Chairman of the EJT Holdings Family Office, commented, "We have spent the last year working with homebuilders, architects, and other real estate professionals to begin the process of acquiring premium homes that will be available for long-term rental, as well as fully furnished corporate housing for monthly stays."

Mr. Tubis further commented, "There is a massive demand for new, premium quality homes available to professionals who don't want the burden of full home ownership. These professionals want the benefits of a beautiful, safe neighborhood and a high-quality home. Our plan is to add approximately 100 new homes to our portfolio over the next 24 months across the high growth markets that we're targeting. EJT Holdings is also aggressively growing our commercial real estate footprint through ownership of buildings serving iconic firms including Starbucks, US Postal Service, Dollar General, Herc Rentals, Montage Villas, P1 dental Partners etc. EJT holdings is also deeply involved in the restaurant industry through its investment in OrderSolutions, one of the fastest growing off-premise food ordering platforms in the USA. For information on our portfolio and other updates please go to EJTHoldings.com

EJT Holdings Media Contact:

Colleen Moore

EJT Holdings

cmoore@ejtholdings.com

