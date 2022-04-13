Blues Rock Star Joe Bonamassa Continues To Support Musicians In Need With Third Annual Stream-A-Thon Event For Fueling Musicians Program Music Industry Legends Join Together With Rising Stars Featuring Special Performances From Joe Bonamassa, Peter Frampton, George Thorogood, Dion, Eric Gales, Joanne Shaw Taylor And More

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Bonamassa and his nonprofit, Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation will feature its third annual Stream-A-Thon event on Saturday, May 1st at 3:00 pm ET to benefit their Fueling Musicians Program which supports musicians in need. This spectacular display of musicianship will be hosted by Joe Bonamassa himself and will feature more than 2 hours of music performances from over 25 musicians including some of Joe's legendary friends and talented rising stars.

3rd Annual Stream-A-THON Hosted By Joe Bonamassa (PRNewswire)

Joe recognized that supporting artists was crucial to maintain their livelihoods during the pandemic crisis, as well as helping them get back on the road when live music events were permitted. Now he wants to continue to pay it forward as so many did for him, and extend the Fueling Musicians Program to get immediate assistance to musicians in need. Eligible artists include those who have suffered hardships due to the long lasting effects of the pandemic on their careers. In 2022, the Fueling Musicians Program was honored as one of the recipients of the prestigious "Keeping the Blues Alive Award" by The Blues Foundation.

To date, the Fueling Musicians program has raised over $500,000 for qualifying touring musicians who are suffering financial hardship and whose careers have been put on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's ripple effect on the music industry. The program provides immediate cash payments for essential living expenses of $1,500. Joe hopes this Stream-A-Thon event will increase donations and achieve his goal of raising an additional $100,000. The more money raised, the more musicians we can help.

The Fueling Musicians Stream-A-Thon hosted by Joe Bonamassa and Presented by Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation will be streamed across Joe's platforms below:

Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation website: https://joeb.me/streamathon

Joe Bonamassa's Official FB Page: https://joeb.me/jbfacebook

Joe Bonamassa's Official YouTube Page: https://joeb.me/jbyoutube

Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation FB Page: https://bit.ly/ktbafacebook

"I am so thankful for the incredible support from our industry partners and for the fans who have donated to this program. Through the generosity of our contributors, we can continue to impact musicians who still need our help," said Bonamassa.

Industry partners who have generously contributed to the program include Volkswagen, Fender Premium Audio, Seymour Duncan, Gibson Brands, Gibson Cares, Guitar Player, Guitar Center, Guitar Center Music Foundation, Norman's Rare Guitars, Reverb, Caveman Productions, Ernie Ball Music Man, Truefire, ArtistWorks, Chicago Music Exchange, among others, who have come together to give their support both financially and through in-kind contributions.

Individuals or organizations interested in helping Joe support this program should go to the Keeping the Blues Alive website at https://bit.ly/ktbaorgfmp

Artists who would like to be considered for financial aid can fill out an application here: https://bit.ly/fmpapp2022

About Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation

Keeping the Blues Alive® Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by three-time GRAMMY-nominated blues-rock artist Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman. KTBA fuels the passion for music by funding projects and scholarships to allow students and teachers the resources and tools that further music education. Since its inception in 2011, KTBA has funded music programs and initiatives affecting 70,000+ students in all 50 states. This is accomplished by making weekly donations to music projects in schools, as well as funding merit-based scholarships and extracurricular programs all over the country. Through donations totaling $1 Million + from fundraisers, sweepstakes, merchandise sales, and our biannual blues festival at sea, KTBA has been able to keep all too vital music education thriving. ktba.org

About Joe Bonamassa

Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist who recently achieved his 25th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart, with the studio album Time Clocks, Joe is only in his early 40s and he's already become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog of music. Collectively, Bonamassa has over 40 albums to date with studio and live recordings, collaborative albums with blues sensation Beth Hart and the adventurous side projects Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party. A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in a studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has been producing an immense amount of albums for his exciting independent label KTBA Records. He's been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Acoustic Guitar, and Classic Rock Magazine.

CONNECT:

Joe Bonamassa:

Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation:

PRESS CONTACTS:

Carol Chenkin

CLC Enterprises

561-929-0172/

carol@clcent.com

Media Contacts for Joe Bonamassa & KTBA Records

Essential Broadcast Media

Ebie McFarland | Ashley Gaskin

ebie@ebmediapr.com | ashley@ebmediapr.com

KTBA Foundation Contact: info@keepingthebluesalive.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE J&R Adventures