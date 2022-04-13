Barrow Hanley Global Investors Launches Five Additional Mutual Funds

Firm Converts Private Funds to '40 Act Registered Mutual Funds

DALLAS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perpetual US Services, LLC and Barrow Hanley Global Investors, subsidiaries of Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT), today announced the conversion of six commingled private funds into five '40 Act registered mutual fund vehicles in order to provide streamlined investment solutions for clients. The newly reorganized funds include:

Following the recent launch of the Barrow Hanley International Value Fund and the Barrow Hanley Emerging Markets Value Fund as well as the creation of Perpetual as an SEC Registered Investment Advisor in the US, these conversions expand Barrow Hanley's suite of mutual funds to US advisors and institutions seeking first-class investment solutions. The combined assets of the funds are in excess of $400M (as of 3/31/22).

"We are positioning Barrow Hanley to deliver its time-tested investment capabilities through a range of mutual fund vehicles and believe this structure is well-suited for today's environment and investors", said Chuck Thompson, Head of Distribution & Corporate Strategy - Americas for Perpetual. "Commingled funds are complex vehicles with liquidity restrictions and significantly higher initial investment minimums. Mutual funds are cost effective and provide fuller transparency—with easier purchase and redemption features."

"The funds continue to expand our distribution reach across multiples segments and provide a path for broader strategy adoption for Barrow Hanley while improving our ability to deliver flow diversification across the greater platform," said Robert Kenyon, Head of Intermediary & Business Management – Americas for Perpetual.

"Throughout our 43-year history, Barrow Hanley has purposefully created new strategies and vehicles in the best interest of our clients, their advisors, and consultants. Converting the private funds into mutual funds provides a modernized solution for clients", said Cory Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Barrow Hanley Global Investors.

As a dedicated value manager focused on fundamental analysis and valuation, Barrow Hanley pursues a valuation-centric strategy and strives to construct a portfolio of securities, selected on a bottom-up basis, that trade at levels below certain metrics, such as price/earnings (on normalized earnings), price-to-book, enterprise value to free cash flow, and enterprise value to sales ratios. The investment team employs a two-stage research process―incorporating both quantitative and qualitative elements.

"Barrow Hanley is known for its deep investment expertise and our product offerings and thoughtful conversions have the opportunity to positively impact the client experience and outcomes," added Cory Martin.

For additional information on the newly reorganized funds, please visit www.perpetual.com

About Barrow Hanley

Barrow Hanley is a diversified investment management firm offering value-focused investment strategies spanning global equities and fixed income. Recognized as one of the few remaining firms dedicated exclusively to value investing, Barrow Hanley enjoys a boutique culture with a singular focus to assist clients in meeting their investment objectives. Today, Barrow Hanley has approximately 100 employees, over half of which are investment professionals managing approximately $50B in assets for our valued clients. Barrow Hanley stewards the capital of corporate, public, multi-employer pension plans, mutual funds, endowments and foundations, and sovereign wealth funds across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. For further information, please visit www.barrowhanley.com.

About Perpetual

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) is an ASX-listed, diversified financial services company, which has been serving clients since 1886. Across our four businesses: Perpetual Asset Management Australia, Perpetual Asset Management International, Perpetual Corporate Trust and Perpetual Private, we aim to protect and grow our clients' wealth, knowing that by doing so we can make a difference in their lives.

Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment performance, has created our reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia.

Perpetual Asset Management International is growing international division with a presence in Hong Kong, the UK, Europe and the US. The division includes the operations of Trillium Asset Management (Trillium), a pioneering US ESG investment specialist, as well as Barrow Hanley Global Investors (Barrow Hanley), a diversified investment management firm that offers value-focused investment strategies spanning global equities, US equities and US fixed income.

For further information, visit www.perpetual.com.au.

