SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS) Brings AI Readiness to the Department of Defense Through Joint Artificial Intelligence Center Award

SGS awarded Data Readiness Artificial Intelligence Development Program, a potential five-year $241.6M agreement for advancing use of AI in defense

AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS), developing trusted artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for defense and national security, announced it has been awarded to the Data Readiness Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) Program through the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC). The DRAID Program is a potential five-year, $241.6 million basic ordering agreement (BOA) focused on enabling the Department of Defense (DoD) to optimize its vast data resources to leverage AI to enhance its mission effectiveness.

"We are honored to have been selected for this critical initiative, building on our commitment to helping the DoD solve their most pressing challenges," said Logan Jones, President and General Manager of SparkCognition. "Our leadership in AI, machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision will be instrumental to our work with JAIC, advancing the DoDs use of diverse data sets and driving innovative AI applications across the department."

The goal of the DRAID program is to ensure DoD AI readiness, with a special focus on preparing data for building AI systems. As an awardee of the DRAID contract, SGS will apply its patented AI, machine learning, and natural language processing technologies to the challenges JAIC will focus on solving through the DRAID vehicle, including data cleanliness and readiness, and delivering data science techniques that lead to actionable insights. This ultimately enables the DoD to deploy solutions like SGS' offerings, which empower mission readiness, enhance decision making, and deliver efficient operations.

About SparkCognition Government Systems

SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SparkCognition, is the first artificial intelligence (AI) company devoted entirely to government and national defense. By developing and operationalizing next-generation AI-powered systems, SGS enables government organizations to meet the needs of their most pressing national security missions. SGS advances government operations by analyzing complex data to inform and accelerate intelligent decisions, applying predictive and prescriptive analytics to improve logistics, deploying autonomy technology for power projection systems, using AI and machine learning for large-scale processing of unstructured data, and more. For in-depth information about SGS and its offerings, visit www.sparkgov.ai .

