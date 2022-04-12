The Skin Center brings its aesthetic expertise to Murrysville, PA with a new state-of-the-art medical spa.

MURRYSVILLE, Pa., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Skin Center, Pittsburgh's leading medical spa, is set to open a new state-of-the-art clinic in Murrysville, PA on April 18, 2022. "We are thrilled to bring our aesthetic expertise to Murrysville," says Greg Sanker, CEO at The Skin Center. "We have a long, trusted history in the Pittsburgh community and remain committed to being the premier provider of cosmetic services and raising the bar in our industry," says Sanker. The new medical spa is conveniently located in the Blue Spruce Shoppes on Route 22 in Murrysville, PA.

The Skin Center's most popular aesthetic treatments are Botox and dermal fillers, and it is recognized as a Top 10 Partner Provider in the nation by Allergan Aesthetics, the maker of Botox and Juvéderm dermal fillers. "Our approach is as collaborative as it is rooted in clinical excellence," says Sanker. "Our licensed expert providers have exceptional training, experience, temperament and intuition, qualities that we believe translate to superior patient outcomes," he says.

The new Murrysville medical spa will also feature a curated selection of the latest FDA-approved aesthetic technologies, including CoolSculpting Elite, a non-invasive body contouring treatment proven to reduce up to 25% of fat cells in a treated area. The Skin Center is the only aesthetic clinic in the Pittsburgh area to offer CoolSculpting Elite. Other services offered include platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, microneedling and laser hair removal.

Murrysville Grand Opening Specials

Patients can book appointments now to take advantage of these grand opening promotions, which expire on May 31st:

$100 OFF your first treatment in Murrysville , available on 40 units or more of Botox, a full syringe of filler, and select skin and laser packages including Diamond Glow , peels, and laser hair removal.

50% OFF CoolSculpting Elite, available on an 8-treatment package or more.

Buy 1 syringe of filler, get 10 FREE units of Botox. Trust us, these treatments are even better together.

Botox and filler, plus hair removal or peel bundle: Purchase 20 units of Botox + a full syringe of filler and receive a FREE area of laser hair removal OR a FREE VI Peel.

About The Skin Center

The Skin Center ("TSC") was founded over 40 years ago in Pittsburgh, PA and has served over 500,000 patients since its founding. As a leader in aesthetic services, The Skin Center is a top provider of injectables nationally, maintains the latest non-invasive skin rejuvenation and body contouring technologies on the market, and is skilled in the art of cosmetic and plastic surgery. The TSC team includes three board-certified surgeons and 39 skincare experts, including skilled providers, medical aestheticians, and body contouring specialists. The company maintains eight locations across Pennsylvania and Ohio. Learn more about The Skin Center at www.theskincentermd.com.

