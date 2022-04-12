Nitches To Develop Its Own Exclusive Clothing Line to Promote Mental Well-Being

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc., (NICH) (the "company") which blends high-tech with high-end fashion to create exclusive clothing lines and NFTs, today announced it will design and manufacture its own exclusive clothing and merchandise to promote positive thinking and mindfulness. While working on its own line of apparel, the company will continue to collaborate with celebrities and influencers to develop high-quality streetwear collections that reflect the stars' personalities and passions.

"The COVID-19 pandemic, Ukraine war and recent social and political unrest have made taking care of our mental well-being a necessity," said John Morgan, Nitches' CEO. "We want to use our platform to champion the importance of practicing positive mindfulness to alleviate stress and depression, improve sleep and treat physical ailments, such as heart disease, high blood pressure, and chronic pain."

Nitches is already working on designs and slogans for its one-of-a-kind collection, which will include t-shirts, hoodies, hats and more. The company's famed Creative Director Anthony Piper will also create collectible NFTs (non-fungible tokens) of each of the items, as well as digital campaigns that promote the importance of staying healthy mentally. The items will be sold online on nitchescorp.com, along with other collections from well-known influencers.

According to KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation), a nonprofit that focuses on national health issues, nearly half of US adults reported having problems with anxiety or depression during the pandemic. Only one in 10 adults reported these symptoms prior to the pandemic from January to June 2019.

"Every time someone puts on one of our t-shirts or hats or sees someone wearing our merchandise, we want them to be reminded that it's important for all of us to take care of our mental health," said Morgan. "In the near future, we plan to take this campaign beyond clothing to our communities to encourage real discussions about staying positive during this difficult time."

About Nitches Corporation

Nitches is a diversified technology and exclusive clothing company that blends high-tech with high-end fashion to design luxury clothing items and NFTs. We specialize in creating limited-edition athleisure and streetwear apparel and accessories that are sustainable, authentic and exclusive. We collaborate with fashion-forward influencers and celebrities to create capsule collections that reflect their vision and brand. We develop innovative technology to protect our intellectual property and prevent counterfeiting. Nitches strives for creativity, excellence and value in all that we do for our collaborators, customers and stakeholders.

Forward Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

