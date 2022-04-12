Navisite Reveals 94% of Women in Tech Believe They Are Held to a Higher Standard Than Their Male Colleagues

Survey finds majority of women still struggle with how they are treated in the workplace, with 75% still being asked to do things like take meeting notes or get coffee

ANDOVER, Mass., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today unveiled new research that shows women in technology face tougher scrutiny and are often asked to handle administrative duties over their male colleagues. Navisite polled more than 100 women in the technology industry with two-thirds of respondents holding engineering or technical roles within their organization.

The results show that despite growing conversations about gender equality in tech, women continue to struggle with how they are treated, compensated and valued within their field. Key results include:

94% feel they are held to a higher standard than their male colleagues

61% believe they have lost out on a promotion or job opportunity because of their gender

75% say they or other women they've worked with have consistently been asked to perform administrative tasks over their male colleagues, including taking notes, getting coffee/tea, ordering refreshments and general meeting prep

74% feel their opinions have been overlooked or discounted during meetings because of their gender

"The survey results make it clear that there is still much to be done to support women in the workplace," said Gina Murphy, president and chief transformation officer at Navisite. "While equal pay continues to be an issue, the survey reveals the problem goes much deeper to show how women in tech are being undervalued and experiencing gender inequality on a daily basis. It's important to shed light on these situations so organizations can take steps to address them."

When it came to compensation, 45% of female respondents feel they are underpaid compared to their male colleagues, with 12% unsure if they are paid fairly or not. This is not surprising, as it's been well documented that women receive less pay than male colleagues for doing the same job. A 2021 industry report from Hired on wage inequality and discrimination in the tech industry found that 59% of the time, men were offered higher salaries than women for the same job title at the same company.

"It's disappointing that women continue to come up against these outdated and biased practices," said Mark Clayman, CEO of Navisite. "It's not only a disservice to the incredible talent and contributions women are making across all sectors of the economy, but it also hinders progress and innovation. As a technology company, we take these results seriously and encourage others to as well. We're committed at Navisite to supporting women in tech and the next generation of female leaders in STEM, but we still need to recognize these hurdles and actively work against them."

