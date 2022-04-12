Mrs. T's® Pierogies and Catherine Lowe Team Up to Provide Support for Moms to Invest in their Hobbies and Interests

Now Through Mother's Day, Nominate an Inspiring Mom in Your Life (Or Yourself!) to Be Named a Mrs. T's All-Star Mom and Win Grant Money

SHENANDOAH, Pa., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mrs. T's Pierogies is teaming up with TV Personality and mom Catherine Lowe to celebrate moms everywhere by launching the second year of Mrs. T's All-Star Moms – a salute to moms and all they do for their families each day. A survey conducted by Mrs. T's found that 95%* of moms have some type of hobby, but almost all of them (87%) experience barriers that get in the way of pursuing their hobbies and interests. With the leading barriers being other responsibilities, lack of time and lack of money, Mrs. T's will work to get moms back to their hobbies with All-Star Mom grants leading up to Mother's Day.

From photography classes to writing courses and side-hustles, Mrs. T's wants to recognize moms across the country by giving away up to $30,000 of grant money to fuel their passions and a year's supply of Mrs. T's Pierogies. Beginning today, Mrs. T's will give away $5,000 and a pierogy prize pack to three weekly winners. On May 9, Mrs. T's will select one nominated mom and award her a grand prize of $15,000 and a year's supply of Mrs. T's Pierogies.

Now through Mother's Day, everyone is invited to nominate an inspiring mom in their lives, including themselves, for the opportunity to be spotlighted on social media as a Mrs. T's All-Star Mom and receive fun prize packages. To nominate an All-Star mom in your life, visit http://www.mrstspierogies.com/AllStarMoms.

"Being a mom to three beautiful children is rewarding and so fulfilling, but it's not always easy to make time to pursue things I personally love, like learning to play the piano," said Catherine Lowe, TV Personality and mom. "We all know someone – an aunt, sister, friend, neighbor or our own mom – who has put her own passions on the backburner, and I'm excited to partner with Mrs. T's to help provide moms with the encouragement and support to get out there and explore the things that excite them."

In addition to nominating an inspiring mom in your life to be a Mrs. T's All-Star Mom, show you love and care for her – on Mother's Day and any day of the year – by making her a tasty meal and spending some quality time together around the dinner table. Catherine Lowe created a delicious Air Fried Mini Pierogy Shrimp Tempura Bowls that is easy-to-make and sure to be a crowd pleaser.

"Mrs. T's Pierogies was founded 70 years ago in honor of its own All-Star Mom – Mary Twardzik, the Mrs. T – so we are passionate about highlighting incredible moms," said LeeAnn Smulligan, Director of Marketing, Mrs. T's Pierogies. "As a mom, I know how tough it is to balance my children's needs with my own. It can also be challenging to set aside the resources needed for the many hobbies and interests that intrigue us, so I'm thrilled Mrs. T's is helping to encourage moms to pursue their passions and giving them the funds they need to do so."

Mrs. T's Pierogies adds big smiles and even bigger, bold flavor to everyday meals, apps, sides and snacks. Available in 13 flavors, including Classic Cheddar, Loaded Baked Potato and other favorites in full and mini sizes, Mrs. T's Pierogies can be found in the frozen food aisle. For more information and recipes, visit www.mrstspierogies.com, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter & Pinterest.

About Mrs. T's Pierogies

In 1952, Ted Twardzik Sr. dreamed of starting a food company inspired by his mother's pierogy recipe. He remembered how popular the Polish dumplings were at church festivals and thought people would be excited to purchase them from their local grocery stores year-round. Later that year, Ted sold the very first pierogy samples to his local grocery store in Shenandoah, PA, and to honor his mother Mary Twardzik – the Mrs. T – he called his company Mrs. T's Pierogies. Now, 70 years later, Mrs. T's Pierogies is the largest producer of frozen pierogies, producing 600 million pierogies a year.

* A quantitative, proprietary custom survey was fielded online on March 11-14, 2022 using the demographically and geographically-representative national panel and insight platform, SUZY, with the following criteria. Survey Screen for Moms: N=1030; Mom – with at least 1 child <18 years old; Age 18-65

