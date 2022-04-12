More Advertising, New Channels, Better Fulfillment: ChannelAdvisor Enables Brands to Build a Better Consumer Journey

Leading multichannel commerce platform announces advertising support for TikTok, new partnerships with global selling channels, and fulfillment integrations across major marketplaces.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced new capabilities to help reach new customers, stand out in a competitive market, and increase operational efficiencies.

"Brands are actively seeking ways to streamline their e-commerce operations across the entire consumer journey, whether it's how they promote their products, drive traffic to preferred retailers or even how they process orders across channels." said Steve Frechette , vice president of product management at ChannelAdvisor. "ChannelAdvisor's Spring Release gives them more ways to do that. We're excited to announce our latest batch of platform enhancements, partnerships and integrations that will help our brands scale and optimize their marketing, selling and fulfillment operations — all from a single interface."

ChannelAdvisor's Spring Release includes:

Managed Support for Advertising on TikTok

TikTok is increasingly used by brands and retailers to reach new audiences in a fun and engaging manner. ChannelAdvisor's Managed Services team has now added support for TikTok to its broad suite of advertising offerings to help our sellers leverage this important marketing channel. Our support for TikTok is now the latest tool that brands and retailers can leverage as part of a comprehensive digital advertising and social commerce strategy , which also includes support and optimized strategies across Google, Bing, Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Instagram, retail media programs, and more.

Optimize Fulfillment Operations Across More Sites From a Single Platform

Success in multichannel commerce relies on more than just having a listing on a given channel. To that end, ChannelAdvisor's strategy is to go deep on key channels and enable our clients to leverage native capabilities such as advertising and fulfillment. With this release, ChannelAdvisor adds to its fulfillment support by providing the ability for sellers to manage and automate their fulfillment operations across additional channels, including:

Bol.com

Fulfillment by ABOUT YOU ('FbAY')

Castlegate (Wayfair)

With these additional fulfillment integrations, sellers can deliver the best "on channel" consumer experience while maintaining flexibility over fulfillment options based on product selection.

Access Over 340 Marketplace and Retail Integrations to Reach New Consumers

ChannelAdvisor continues to reinforce its commitment to channel diversification with support for over 340 channels globally, giving brands and retailers the reach and flexibility to present their products to the right consumers at the right time across the globe. New channels added include:

Marketplaces:

Blokker (NL)

Linio (CL, MX)

Manor (CH)

Oriental Trade Company (US)

Secret Sales (BE, NL)

Spartoo (17 New Locales: BE, CZ, DK, DE, ES, FI, GR, HR, IT, NL, PL, PT, RO, SE, SI, SK, UK)

Walmart (MX)

1P Retail Integrations:

Douglas (AT, DE)

Support for Additional Amazon 1P Content Locations:

ChannelAdvisor has also added support for 12 new Amazon 1P Content countries for its 1P vendors, including AE, AU, BR, CA, IN, JP, MX, PL, SA, SE, SG, and TR. With these additions, ChannelAdvisor now supports Amazon Vendor Content in 19 Amazon 3P locations and 21 Amazon 1P locations, enabling sellers to automate their submission to the vendor central catalog.

New ChannelAdvisor Learning Center with Enhanced Client Training Resources

Brands and retailers use ChannelAdvisor's platform to automate and optimize key tasks in order to compete effectively across numerous channels. Thus, a thorough understanding of platform capabilities is critical for success. ChannelAdvisor now makes it easier than ever to access this knowledge through the new Learning Center, an enhanced training resource hub that includes a growing library of on-demand content. These self-guided courses incorporate documentation and a variety of learning methodologies, helping to ensure all users have the resources to become more proficient in their roles and maximize the value of the ChannelAdvisor platform.

New Support Center for ChannelAdvisor Clients

The new ChannelAdvisor Support Center provides an easy and efficient way for ChannelAdvisor sellers to receive assistance from the ChannelAdvisor Support team, including an improved case view and the ability to choose from a variety of new case forms.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

