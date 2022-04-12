Submit a Tip
Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date

Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

REDMOND, Wash., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. will publish fiscal year 2022 third-quarter financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, on the Microsoft Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/. A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be made available at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.)(PRNewswire)

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

