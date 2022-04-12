Marvion™️ To Invest For DOT Rights To Hong Kong Zombie Action Thriller "Chungking Mansions", Plans to Expand Film into the Metaverse

SINGAPORE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC: BONZ) is pleased to announce that Marvion™️ will be investing 10% of the production budget for "Chungking Mansions", an upcoming zombie action thriller by Phoenix Waters Productions in co-production with AMM Global and Salon Films Japan, in return for DOT licensing rights to the film. The production budget is said to be a notable 8-figure US Dollar sum.

Touted as the biggest zombie film ever to be shot in Hong Kong, "Chungking Mansions" boasts an international all-star cast as reported by Deadline and Variety including Hong Kong-Canadian actresses Jeannie Chan and Selena Lee, Hong Kong singer Anson Lo, Korean "Single's Inferno" star Choi Si-Hun, Japanese action star Rina Takeda, and Singaporean actors Desmond Tan and Rebecca Lim, with more announcements expected to be made soon. The film tells the story of a disparate group of people from across the globe who must climb the iconic Chungking Mansions building amidst a zombie outbreak in Hong Kong. Centered around an American seeking to rescue his pregnant wife, the action moves between people of all nationalities across the city who are undergoing their own journeys to survive.

Commenting on the investment into the film, Parkson Yip, Chief Investment Officer of Marvion™️ said, "We are always on the lookout for quality media and entertainment productions and "Chungking Mansions" caught our attention. Following the recent success in the sales of our hybrid-digital ownership tokens (h-DOTs) on Marvion's MetaStudio where we saw complete sellouts, we are buoyed and encouraged by the support shown from the community for tangible and intangible media assets. We certainly look forward to expanding the intellectual property of the film through the Metaverse and have the film's stills transferred to Marvion for DOT minting. This is the exact core intrinsic value of our DOT (NFT 2.0), where h-DOT holders own the legal ownership of the license and rights to the h-DOTs. We're sure an exciting and immersive experience await all fans of Chungking Mansions to come."

Bizhan Tong, producer and director of "Chungking Mansions", added "Having formed a fruitful collaboration with Marvion on the production of crime series "Forensic Psychologist" I am pleased to once again team up with them on "Chungking Mansions" as part of ambitious plans to expand its universe beyond the film. It is also a testament to the limitless possibilities of Hong Kong as a creative hub that we are able to make a film as grand and ambitious as "Chungking Mansions" in Hong Kong, of which no zombie movie of this scale has ever been shot in the city before, with the confidence of investors in the production and its IP".

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is a Las Vegas based mining and mineral exploration company, exploring gold and silver properties located in Goldfield, Tonopah and Comstock Mining Districts of Nevada, and the Chloride Mining District of Arizona.

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

About Marvion™️

Marvion is a metaverse technology company in the media and entertainment industry, focusing on movies, drama, animation, comics, music and games that provide content and entertainment to adults and children alike. Although most media and entertainment content are digital in nature today, they exists in the real world as intangible assets, such as intellectual property, licenses and contractual rights, with intrinsic value.

Marvion applies blockchain and NFT technologies as tools to disrupt and improve the existing media and entertainment industry and its current practices. The technology underpinning NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has multiple functional use cases, some of which have the power to transform our societies, and some of which may be subject to regulations. Marvion uses NFT technology solely to create a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to both tangible and intangible media and entertainment assets, which our analysis suggests would functionally fall outside any regulatory perimeter.

About Hybrid DOT (h-DOT)

A h-DOT is an integrated, best in class, digital ownership token (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each Hybrid DOT (h-DOT) contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the h-DOT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

