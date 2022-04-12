Dr. Otgontsetseg Erhemjamts Appointed Dean of the University of San Francisco School of Management Effective July 1, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of San Francisco (USF) has announced that accomplished scholar, teacher, and leader Dr. Otgontsetseg "Otgo" Erhemjamts has been appointed to the role of dean of the School of Management (SOM). Dr. Erhemjamts will begin her time at USF on July 1, 2022 following the departure of current Dean Charles T. Moses.

Incoming Dean Erhemjamts joins USF from Bentley University, a business-focused private university in Massachusetts, where she has served as associate dean of business, associate vice president and associate provost for strategic initiatives, and a professor of finance. With more than two decades in higher education, Dr. Erhemjamts has amassed extensive knowledge of the higher education landscape, and management education in particular, and has demonstrated a commitment to key values USF has outlined in its own strategic plan: innovation, diversity, environmental sustainability, experiential learning, student-centered outcomes, and interdisciplinary approaches.

"For all of her accomplishments, the qualities that stand out the most about Otgo are her collaborative leadership, her compassionate candor, commitment to positive social impact, her ability to empower those around her to generate innovative solutions, and her desire to advance equity and justice," said Dr. Chinyere Oparah, USF provost and vice president of academic affairs. "I am delighted that Otgo will be joining our community at such an important time, and I look forward to partnering with her to advance an exciting era of new developments for the school."

During Dr. Erhemjamts's time at Bentley, her major accomplishments include: launching 10 graduate certificate programs that grew enrollment by more than 500 percent; addressing gender inequities in tenure and promotion policies; serving as co-lead of the Racial Justice Task Force Assessment Committee to launch the institution's first Inclusive Excellence Dashboard; creating hands-on, immersive courses on sustainable investing; creating a minor and a finance concentration in sustainable investing; working both inside and outside of academe to recruit and retain women in STEM and finance; mentoring students who launched the first student-led sustainable investment fund at Bentley that currently manages $660,000 of the institution's endowment funds; and collaborating with an extensive array of internal and external partners to contribute to the university's strategic plan. These experiences have prepared her for the many leadership opportunities at the USF School of Management – from new partnerships and academic program redesign to growing international and domestic enrollments.

"I am thrilled and honored to be joining the University of San Francisco, and I am impressed with its explicit commitment to social justice, betterment of the community, and to educating students to be socially and morally responsible," stated Dr. Erhemjamts. "I very much look forward to collaborating with faculty, students, librarians, staff, administrators, alumni, and community partners within the School of Management and across the university."

Passionate about educational access and equity, Dr. Erhemjamts has a deep understanding of the obstacles and opportunities faced by many USF students. A first-generation immigrant and an international student, she was the first Mongolian to earn a doctorate in finance in the U.S. She holds a doctorate in finance from Georgia State University, an MS in economics from the University of Idaho, and an MS in information technology from the Mongolian University of Science and Technology.

As a widely published scholar with an active research agenda and research interests in banking, corporate finance, risk management and insurance, sustainable investing, and corporate social responsibility, Dr. Erhemjamts is listed in the top 10 percent of authors on SSRN with respect to downloads of her scholarly works, is a co-author on two leading finance textbooks, and is a co-principal investigator on a $2.4 million grant from the National Science Foundation that supports the development of transdisciplinary teaching modules in sustainability.

About the USF School of Management

Founded in 1925, University of San Francisco's School of Management is on the forefront of educating the next generation of conscious, mindful business leaders. Each year those students join the over 40,000 School of Management alumni around the world to create ethical and innovative change in the private, public, and non-profit management sectors. The School of Management is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

About the University of San Francisco

The University of San Francisco is a private, Jesuit Catholic university that reflects the diversity, optimism, and opportunities of the city that surrounds it. USF offers more than 230 undergraduate, graduate, professional, and certificate programs in the arts and sciences, business, law, education, and nursing and health professions. At USF, each course is an intimate learning community in which top professors encourage students to turn learning into positive action, so the students graduate equipped to do well in the world — and inspired to change it for the better. For more information, visit usfca.edu.

