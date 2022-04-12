Submit a Tip
Boeing Announces First-Quarter Deliveries

Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2022.

The company will provide detailed first quarter financial results on April 27. Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

1st Quarter
2022






Commercial Airplanes Programs





737

86




747

1




767

5




777

3




787


Total

95







Defense, Space & Security Programs





AH-64 Apache (New)

7




AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

15




CH-47 Chinook (New)

4




CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

3




F-15 Models

1




F/A-18 Models

4




KC-46 Tanker

4




P-8 Models

3



Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact:  Matt Welch (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
               Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
               Michael Friedman media@boeing.com (Communications)
               Bernard Choi media@boeing.com (Communications)

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-announces-first-quarter-deliveries-301523146.html

SOURCE Boeing

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.