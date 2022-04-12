Blue Wolf Performance Solutions Acquires Reliable Industrial Group

HOUSTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Wolf Performance Solutions ("Blue Wolf"), a national industrial cleaning and maintenance services provider, announced that it has acquired Reliable Industrial Group ("RIG"), a company that specializes in plant maintenance and pre-commissioning services based in Houston, TX.

The acquisition announcement was made by Tim Hennigan, CEO of Blue Wolf: "We are very excited to welcome RIG to the Blue Wolf platform. RIG's capabilities will support our efforts in expanding our service offerings into lube oil flushing and other related service lines as well as establishing a turnkey pre-commissioning offering."

Blue Wolf now represents the combination of four industry leading companies serving the industrial cleaning and maintenance space – Reliable Industrial Group, Aqua Drill International, NHE Services and Hennigan Energy Services Group.

"We are thrilled to partner with Blue Wolf and bolster their suite of services with our expertise in lube oil flushing, chemical cleaning and air and steam blow, as well as with our engineering capabilities. As one team, we see a clear path to continued growth by leveraging our combined strengths in the space," said Jason Bandy, President of RIG.

Lazard and Navesink served as financial advisors and Winstead PC served as legal advisor to RIG.

About Blue Wolf Performance Solutions

Blue Wolf provides industrial cleaning and maintenance services nationally to several end markets including power generation, petrochemical, food & beverage, public facility, and data centers. Blue Wolf serves its clients' most complex cleaning and maintenance projects to ensure optimal performance of critical assets and equipment through its best-in-class proprietary technologies and custom design capabilities. Blue Wolf is a portfolio company of Dorilton. For more information, visit our website at www.gobluewolf.com.

About Reliable Industrial Group

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Houston, TX, RIG performs technically advanced, highly specialized industrial pre-commission engineering, cleaning, lube oil flushing, chemical cleaning, varnish mitigation, steam and air blowing, hydro testing, line drying, and other emergency decontamination services to guarantee system cleanliness on critical turbine, compressor and hydraulic systems in North America. RIG serves customers across the power, petrochemical, refining, infrastructure and industrial manufacturing end-markets. Learn more at www.therigteam.com.

About Dorilton

Dorilton is a private investment firm that invests in businesses across a range of industry sectors, working in partnership with management to grow value over the long-term. By providing funding and expertise to drive growth, Dorilton helps its companies and its people achieve their full potential. Learn more at www.doriltongroup.com.

For inquiries or relevant opportunities, please contact brian.talbott@doriltoncapital.com

