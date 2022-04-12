Auto Industry Leaders Lay out Plan for Mass Electrification at the 2022 New York International Auto Show

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT : The upcoming New York International Auto Show will feature a press conference to officially open the largest indoor EV Test Track ever constructed at the Show covering nearly 250,000 sq. ft. and featuring a wide range of electric vehicles for attendees to experience. Speakers at the event include leaders from the automobile industry, dealer associations, government agencies and utility companies laying out plans for mass EV adoption and electrification.

"The New York Auto Show is elevating electric vehicles to new heights."

WHO : Hear from the experts on product innovation, infrastructure developments, consumer marketing initiatives and incentives, and plans from franchise dealers to 'electrify' America.

Alliance for Automotive Innovation - John Bozzella, President & CEO

Con Edison – Leonard Singh, Senior Vice President, Customer Energy Solutions

J.D. Power - Elizabeth Krear, Vice President, Electric Vehicle Practice

National Auto Dealers Association - Mike Stanton, President & CEO

New York International Auto Show - Mark Schienberg, President

New York Power Authority – Justin E. Driscoll, President & CEO

"Electrification of personal transportation has come to the United States. It is a shift that is well underway. There are more than 70 electrified models on the market – expected to grow to 130 models by 2025. On a global scale, automakers are planning to spend $515 billion on electrification by the end of the decade," said Alliance for Automotive Innovation President and CEO John Bozzella. "The future is electric, but to increase this momentum and get us where we want to be, it is going to take collaboration, coordination and a range of government policies that span energy, transportation, the environment and the overall industrial base."

"New York is investing in EV infrastructure, building charging stations across the state, and implementing programs to make EVs more affordable for all New Yorkers," said Justin E. Driscoll, Interim President & CEO, New York Power Authority. "NYPA is building a high-speed EVolve NY charging network along key travel corridors and installing chargers at our government and ReCharge NY customers making charging more accessible for more New Yorkers every day. To continue advancing New York's aggressive e-mobility goals, Governor Hochul has committed to a $1 billion investment to further support EV infrastructure and ensure that New York continues to lead the transportation sector's transformation to electrification."

"Dealers are absolutely essential to widespread consumer EV adoption," said Mike Stanton, President & CEO of NADA. "We estimate that nationwide dealers will spend between $2-3 billion on installing electric chargers, purchasing special equipment, parts and tools, and investing in training sales and service staff in order to prepare for selling and servicing of this wave of EVs."

"We see a notable year-over-year increase in the mix of shoppers who say they're considering EVs—in particular, trucks and SUVs," said Elizabeth Krear, Vice President, Electric Vehicle Practice, J.D. Power. "In fact, many of the new trucks and SUVs achieve higher consideration than some of the more familiar Tesla models that have been on the market for many years."

"This year, more than ever before, the New York Auto Show is elevating electric vehicles to new heights by dedicating nearly an entire floor to EVs, charging solutions, and consumer awareness programs," said New York Auto Show president Mark Schienberg. "As automakers develop innovative new products and dealers prepare to distribute EVs to the masses, events like the New York Auto Show play a key role in engaging millions of buyers across the country by giving them the opportunity to experience these amazing new vehicles in-person."

"Con Edison is the chief sponsor of the New York Auto Show's EV Test Track, driving people to join the rapid expansion of EV ownership," said Leonard Singh, senior vice president, Customer Energy Solutions. "New York's largest electric utility is at the Show to highlight its SmartCharge program which offers financial rewards for EV charging during off-peak hours. Matched with SmartCharge is Con Edison's PowerReady program which offers incentives covering up to 100% of the infrastructure costs of installing new chargers."

WHEN : Wednesday, April 13 - 12:40 pm (press conference & lunch)

WHERE : New York International Auto Show, Javits Center

The New York Auto Show's indoor EV Test Track features seven new EV models driven by professional drivers. Members of the media and Show attendees will have the opportunity to take a ride in a range of EVs from Chevrolet, Kia, Nissan, Volkswagen, Volvo, INDI EV and VinFast. In addition to the multi-brand EV Test Track, Ford and Hyundai will each feature indoor EV tracks as part of their main Level 3 Auto Show exhibits.

