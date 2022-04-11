Unity Rd. Partners Awarded Medical Cannabis Establishment Registration Certificate in South Dakota

Local Partners Kick Off Development with Groundbreaking for One of the First Establishments in Hartford; Cannabis Dispensary Franchise Now Developing in 10-Plus U.S. Markets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Rd., the national cannabis dispensary franchise from Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB), announced today that the brand's first partners in South Dakota have received approval from Hartford, a suburb of Sioux Falls and the state for a registration certificate to operate a medical cannabis establishment in the South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program. Local entrepreneurs, B.J. Olson and Adam Jorgensen officially broke ground on their Hartford medical cannabis establishment at 404 West Opal Lane on February 25, 2022 and anticipate the shop will open this summer.

Unity Rd. is bridging the two previously disconnected worlds of cannabis and franchising, as the first to bring the cannabis dispensary franchise model to the U.S. Built up from a collective 200 years in the legal cannabis industry and franchising, the company helps eager operators enter the complex industry with ease. The marijuana franchise pioneer offers its partners the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to compliantly and successfully operate a dispensary. (PRNewsfoto/Unity Rd.) (PRNewswire)

Prior to partnering with Unity Rd., Olson was a multi-unit franchisee in the technology repair space and has an impressive entrepreneurial background that spans across various industries including wireless technology, retail and clothing. Jorgensen has also spent the past 20-plus years in the wireless technology industry, where he led and supported sales teams at two Fortune 50 companies.

"Partnering with Unity Rd. was a given for us," explained Olson. "Though I have a deep entrepreneurial background and experience in retail, I know operating a cannabis establishment adds a significant level of intricacies to navigate. Unity Rd. paves a path for entry into the cannabis industry and offers us the knowledge, resources and support we need to thrive compliantly in our market."

Olson and Jorgensen are true believers in the power of cannabis, both directly experiencing the medicinal benefits of the plant first-hand.

"Educating our community about cannabis is our top priority. We want to make sure our neighbors have the best experience possible with the plant." Jorgensen added. "Our Unity Rd. shop will be their go-to local resource they can rely on to find the right products."

With state and city approval, the medical cannabis establishment will be one of first of three in Hartford. South Dakota residents began applying for medical cannabis patient cards on November 8, 2021, and currently there are a few hundred card holders in the program. As the state continues to award cultivation and registration certificates simultaneously, Unity Rd. is assisting Olson and Jorgensen in keeping close contact with cultivators in the new cannabis market. The team anticipates that initial crops will be harvested and tested throughout the summer.

Expansion into South Dakota marks 11 states, from coast-to-coast, where Unity Rd. has signed agreements with dedicated entrepreneurial groups who are in various stages of development.

"Unity Rd. represents the intersection where local business ownership meets cannabis," said Mike Weinberger, chief franchise officer at Unity Rd. "As we continue to rapidly grow in new markets across the U.S., we search for passionate partners such as B.J. and Adam to bring onto our team, who understand the benefits of cannabis first-hand and want to tap their entrepreneurial backgrounds into a complex, yet budding industry."

Unity Rd. offers one of the safest routes for cannabis entrepreneurs interested in staking their claim in an industry that is bursting with potential. The dispensary franchise's time-tested Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and experienced team, with a combined 200-plus years in cannabis and franchising, guide franchise partners through every operational function of the business, whether it be securing a license or assisting with cash flow, product selection or changing regulations.

Industry newcomers have deemed Unity Rd. the go-to franchise opportunity for entering and navigating the complex cannabis industry. The marijuana dispensary franchise is actively seeking qualified partners who would benefit from the systems, processes, and ongoing support the franchise offers. Currently, Unity Rd. has multiple agreements signed with 20 entrepreneurial groups.

To learn more about the Unity Rd. franchise opportunity, contact franchise@unityrd.com, call 720-923-5262 or visit unityrd.com.

ABOUT UNITY RD. :

Unity Rd.is bridging the two previously disconnected worlds of cannabis and franchising. The industry trailblazer is the first to bring the cannabis dispensary franchise model to the United States—with duality of prowess in both industries to back it up. Built up from a collective 200 years in the legal cannabis industry and franchising, the company helps eager operators enter the complex industry with ease. The marijuana franchise pioneer offers its partners the knowledge, resources and ongoing support needed to compliantly and successfully operate a dispensary. Launched in 2018, Unity Rd. has signed multiple agreements with 20 entrepreneurial groups across the country who are developing the brand across 10-plus states. In 2021, Unity Rd. became the first member of its kind to join the International Franchise Association (IFA), solidifying its position as the first true cannabis dispensary franchise in the U.S. The franchise was also named one of the "Best Cannabis Companies to Work For" in the dispensary category for Cannabis Business Times' 2022 and 2020 lists. For more information, visit unityrd.com.

ABOUT ITEM 9 LABS CORP.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a unique dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Easing barriers to entry, the franchise provides an opportunity for both new and existing dispensary owners to leverage the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to thrive in their state compliantly and successfully. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector, franchising, and the capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the company is currently expanding its operations space by up to 640,000 square feet on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, proposed transactions that are not legally binding obligations of the company and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:

Marisa Beaumont

Fishman PR

mbeaumont@fishmanpr.com

847-945-1300

Investor Contact:

Item 9 Labs Corp.

investors@item9labscorp.com

800-403-1140

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unity Rd.