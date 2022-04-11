Miller-Motte College Kicks Off New Initiative that Helps Businesses Offer Employees an Avenue to Low Cost College Tuition

This New Employee Benefit Is of No Cost to Companies Participating in Miller-Motte's Preferred Employer

Partnership Program

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employers looking to boost employee morale, expand the value of their benefits packages and increase company loyalty can now provide their employees an opportunity to further their education thanks to a low-cost college tuition program offered by Miller-Motte College. Employees of companies participating in Miller-Motte's Preferred Employer Partnership program will receive a 50% tuition discount on Miller-Motte's online programs. Immediate family members are also eligible for the reduced rate. Participation as a Preferred Employer Partner is of no cost to employers.

The Preferred Employer Partnership Program is an easy, no cost way for businesses to show employees they are valued.

"The Preferred Employer Partnership Program is an easy, no cost way for businesses to show their employees they are valued and appreciated. It allows employees to continue doing a good job at work while pursuing something that's important to them and their families," said Natalie Williams of Ancora Education network of private post-secondary schools and parent company to Miller-Motte.

Queens Medallion Leasing , a New York City taxi fleet, is one of Miller-Motte's first employer partners to participate in the program. The program includes access to Miller-Motte's online offerings, including two new bachelor degree programs.

"The gift of education is a meaningful benefit for our employees. We have decided to extend the program to our drivers as well, who are independent contractors. In our conversations with drivers we have learned that it is a burden to pursue an advanced education due to expensive college tuition. Through this partnership we have implemented an easy way for us to show our employees and drivers that as a company we understand the importance of education and family ," said Danielle DiTomo of Queens Medallion Leasing (QML), a New York taxi company. "Providing this benefit to our employees and our contract drivers and their families is something we are proud to be able to offer."

Benefits for All

Employees and employers benefit from the discount tuition program. Employees and their immediate family members have an opportunity to improve their lives through education at a reduced cost they can afford. For employers, the program:

- Provides an employee benefit that other businesses may not offer employees.

- Is of no cost and does not affect their bottom line.

- Fosters employee loyalty.

- Requires minimal effort to implement.

Online Program Offerings

As a Preferred Employer Partner, employees will have access to Miller-Motte College's career-focused, online vocational programs in four categories:

- Healthcare: Healthcare Information Technology, Pharmacy Technician, Medical Billing & Coding, Allied Health Management

- Technology: Cyber Security, IT Support Specialist

- Education: Early Childhood Education

- Business: Human Resources Management, Marketing, Business Administration, Accounting

The programs listed above include, five bachelors degree offerings including a Bachelors of Science in Allied Health Management, Bachelors of Science in Accounting, Bachelors of Science in Human Resource Management, Bachelors of Science in Business Administration, and Bachelors of Science in Marketing.

The Preferred Employer Partner Tuition Discount is only available through Miller-Motte's online programs. In order to receive the discount, a current employee or applicable immediate family member must provide proof of current employment or immediate family members' current employment at the point of enrollment. The tuition discount is applied equally across each billing term and may impact federal financial aid eligibility.* Applicants must meet the admissions requirements to enroll.

*Financial Aid available to those who qualify.

**Online programs are delivered through the Chattanooga TN campus. Miller Motte College located in Chattanooga, Tennessee and Miller Motte College branch campuses have been approved by the State of Tennessee to participate in the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA). NC-SARA is a voluntary, regional approach to state oversight of post-secondary distance education. Online programs not available to residents of CA state.

About Miller-Motte College

Miller-Motte College has convenient locations located across the country and offers training programs in Business, Healthcare, and Skilled Trades. Miller-Motte College also has online learning for those interested in pursuing careers in Healthcare, Technology, Education and Business. Graduates have access to Career Assistance which includes guidance from our Career Services team, resume updates, workshops, and more. Learn more at www.miller-motte.edu .

