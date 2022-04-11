LYMAN COMPANIES CELEBRATES ITS 125TH ANNIVERSARY

The company is harnessing the collective strength of its 1,100 associates that make up #TeamLyman to conduct over 50 grassroots community events in 2022

EXCELSIOR, Minn., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyman Companies, a leading provider of building products, services, and expertise in the Upper Midwest, celebrates its 125th anniversary.

Founded in 1897 in Excelsior, Minnesota, the company began as a small lumberyard called Lyman Lumber. Today, the company has grown to eight locations with more than 1,100 associates across Minnesota and Wisconsin and serves the needs of some of the largest building professionals in the Twin Cities area.

While the company has grown and evolved, it is what has stayed the same that continues to drive Lyman's success.

"At Lyman, we have a tradition of being there – for our associates, our customers and our community," said Lyman Companies president and general manager Charlie Bradburn. "For our associates, we work to create a supportive environment where they can achieve their career ambitions. For our customers, we are a partner working alongside them, making sure their needs are met and anticipating how we can grow with them for years to come. For our community, we ensure that as we grow, so do our efforts to give back to the communities which have given so much to us."

Lyman Companies has several initiatives planned for the year in honor of their 125th anniversary and in the tradition of being there.

Throughout 2022 and beyond, Lyman Companies are using their social media channels to highlight their associates and customers. On LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram, search the hashtag #TeamLyman or visit Lyman Companies' social media accounts to read customer and associate success stories and profiles, see community activities, and more.

"Lyman would be nothing if it weren't for our people. #TeamLyman is about showcasing our culture and all the amazing people behind the scenes that make the company run day-in and day-out," said Lyman Companies' vice president Scott Gertjejansen.

Additionally, Lyman has over fifty community activities planned for the 2022 calendar year, including support for Habitat for Humanity, Humanity Alliance, Meals on Wheels, Feed My Starving Children, Toys for Tots, Bountiful Basket, and many more.

"125 years in and yet it's just the beginning. Lyman Companies has the people, the values, and the drive to continue its growth trajectory for many more years to come," said Bradburn.

About Lyman Companies

Founded in 1897, Lyman Companies is the leading supplier to residential and multi-family construction professionals in the Twin Cities and across the Upper Midwest, providing customers with a broad range of building products and services, including manufactured building components, custom millwork and cabinetry, and project management and specialty labor services.

Lyman Companies is a division of US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country.

