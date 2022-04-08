REMEZCLA ANNOUNCES LATE-NIGHT LATIN MUSIC AFTER-PARTY ON APRIL 15-16 IN PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA

REMEZCLA HOUSE RETURNS TO THE DESERT TO CELEBRATE MUSIC INNOVATORS WHO SHAPED LATIN CULTURE

FEATURING THE SOUNDS OF DJ PLAYERO, DJ BLASS, VENUS X, BRESH, MC MAGIC, DANNYLUX, VENUS X & GIRL ULTRA

RSVP FOR FREE TODAY AT REMEZCLAHOUSE.COM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remezcla is excited to announce a series of after-hours parties at the Palm Springs Air Museum on Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16. Both events are free to attend for those 21+, although fans must first RSVP in advance at RemezclaHouse.com to reserve their spot.

Remezcla Logo (PRNewsfoto/REMEZCLA) (PRNewswire)

We're celebrating this year's surge in Latin artist bookings by bringing Remezcla House to the Coachella Valley

This spring, one of the biggest entertainment brands in Latin culture is reviving its popular Remezcla House series to host two back-to-back late-night parties following the biggest music festival of the year.

"Having two of the original creators of what we now know as modern reggaeton perform on our Desert stage, along with someone like Venus X, who has been pivotal in taking various sounds from the underground and mixing them with Latin music, to us is just incredible. You can literally see the torch being passed on this lineup: from DJ Playero in the "underground" days, to Blass' rave-induced perreo, to Venus X's high-energy melange of music, fashion and culture," said Remezcla Editor-in-Chief Thatiana Diaz.

Beginning at 9:00 p.m. each night, the Remezcla House in the Desert parties will bring together some of today's hottest Latin DJs including both established and upcoming artists, alongside some very special surprise guests. Across the two-night event, attendees will be treated to a wide variety of Latin music genres and subgenres.

The creator of Puerto Rican underground music, DJ Playero kicks off Night 1 on Friday the 15th, alongside performances from Venus X – one of the most influential Latine DJs and fashion icons in the world – in addition to mesmerizing sets from acts like Girl Ultra and UGLY Primo.

The Remezcla House festivities conclude on Saturday night with a headlining set from the original reggaeton raver, DJ Blass; in addition to Buenos Aires-based party-starters and DJ collective BRESH; a special performance from MC Magic, Jay Roxx and Danny Lux; DJ sets by 2Deep, and Ape Drums of the Grammy Award-winning dance music collective Major Lazer.

The daily music lineup is listed below and available online at at RemezclaHouse.com :

FRIDAY, APRIL 16



DJ Playero

Venus X

Girl Ultra

Ugly Primo

& Special Guest Performances

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

DJ Blass

Ape Drums

BRESH

2Deep

& Special Performances by Danny Lux , MC Magic & Jay Roxxx

The entire two-day event is set to the jaw-dropping backdrop of the Major General Miles Hangar in the historic Palm Springs Air Museum. Featuring more than 20,000 sq. ft. that includes dance floors, immersive activations, and complimentary beverages, Remezcla attendees will be treated to a truly first-of-its-kind VIP experience to commemorate their springtime visit to the Coachella Valley.

While at the immersive music experience, attendees will also be offered exclusive access to the two life-sized fiberglass sculptures 'METEORO' and "FANTASIA" from internationally-acclaimed artist Milkman. Mexico native Milkman first debuted his latest sculptures at Art Basel Miami last December, although the Los Angeles-based artist is perhaps best known for his creative design and directorial work with Latin superstar J. Balvin, in addition to creative collaborations with other music acts like Diplo, Dillon Francis, and C Tangana, among others.

"Latin music is having a moment right now with its largest presence ever at major U.S. music festivals across the country. We're celebrating this year's surge in Latin artist bookings by bringing Remezcla House, our Latinx music and culture experiential series, to the Coachella Valley. With support from Pandora and Tecate, we hope that Remezcla House in the Desert will help shine a light on the diversity of Latin music culture, while creating a truly unforgettable weekend in the desert," said Remezcla Managing Director Neylu Longoria.

For those eagerly awaiting Remezcla House's return, fans can tune into a new online radio station called Sonic Bloom, presented by Pandora. Among some of the artists performing in Indio Valley this spring, Remezcla collaborated with Pandora to curate a custom mix of rising Latin artists and genres that speak beyond genre norms ranging from sad corridos and R&B to indie rock, slow perreo and more.

Tune in to Sonic Bloom for free today by listening online [ LISTEN HERE ], as well as through the Pandora mobile app available for free download on the Apple Store and Google Play .

Through this special collaboration with Pandora, Remezcla will be developing a short documentary that goes beyond festival coverage and dives deeper into the growth, diversity and cultural influence of Latin music and its road to convergence to one of the world's most iconic youth music festivals like the annual two-week music celebration in Coachella Valley this April. More details to follow in the coming weeks.

In addition to Pandora, Remezcla would like to thank some of the other partners helping to support this special two-day event including Tecate, who will be onsite serving up their latest innovation Tecate ALTA. Recently released, Tecate ALTA is a crisp and refreshing Mexican beer brewed with the same quality and pride as Tecate with only 85 calories and 2.4 carbs per 12oz.

Stay tuned for more Remezcla House in the Desert news dropping soon via RemezclaHouse.com , as well as on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter via @remezcla .

ABOUT REMEZCLA:

REMEZCLA is a Latinx lifestyle company. Founded in 2006, REMEZCLA was the first premium digital publication for young US Latinos. Today REMEZCLA operates as a digital publisher, creative agency, and entertainment company. REMEZCLA is also the preferred partner for leading consumer brands interested in creating culturally relevant content and experiences for a new generation of Latinos. REMEZCLA and its best-in-class editorial and creative agency teams have earned awards across several categories at the Webbys, ANA Multicultural Excellence Awards, The One Show, Clio Sports, Ex Awards, and Reggie Awards, among others.

REMEZCLA was founded and remains led by Latino entrepreneurs. REMEZCLA is a Certified Minority-Owned Business Enterprise. Learn more at www.remezcla.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Remezcla