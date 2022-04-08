OliX Pharmaceuticals Identifies Inhibition of Target Gene Expression in Nonhuman Primate Models for NASH Candidate

Identified knockdown of target genes for the NASH treatment candidate

Reduction of ALT and AST liver marker levels observed in monkey models

Company to present results at the 2022 Academic Symposium of the Korean Endocrine Society

SUWON, South Korea, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, today announced that the Company has identified effective inhibition of target gene expression in a non-clinical monkey trial for its nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) treatment program.

OliX's NASH pipeline, OLX702A, leverages its GalNAc-asiRNA platform and is currently under a non-clinical efficacy trial performed by a contract research organization. According to the Company, efficient suppression of the target mRNA gene expression as well as a reduction in liver markers, alanine transaminase (ALT), and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) were observed in monkey models. The levels of these liver markers were recovered to the normal range.

ALT, mainly present in hepatocytes, is a key liver enzyme released in the blood when liver cells are damaged. AST, which can be found in the liver, heart, and muscles, also acts as a key liver enzyme as it is secreted due to hepatocyte damage.

NASH is one of the most common chronic liver diseases worldwide in which excess fat accumulates in the liver along with inflammation regardless of heavy alcohol consumption. Given that there are no approved drugs on the market, there is a significant unmet need as aggravated conditions can develop into liver cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Dong Ki Lee, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OliX said, "OLX702A is a program we see a high potential of developing into a blockbuster drug along with OLX703A, hepatitis B virus pipeline. We look forward to progressing the development of the NASH program based on the competitiveness of our GalNAc-asiRNA platform."

The Company's management will participate as an invited speaker at the symposium hosted by the Korean Endocrine Society and present the OLX702A monkey trial data. The presentation is titled "Development of a treatment for metabolic disease using RNA interference technology."

About OliX Pharmaceuticals

OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating the expression of disease-causing genes based on its own proprietary RNAi technology. The Company's core RNAi platform, asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA), is a unique gene silencing technology based on RNA interference (RNAi), which is considered the most efficient gene silencing technology. Utilizing this proprietary asiRNA technology, OliX has developed cell penetrating asiRNA (cp-asiRNA), a therapeutic RNAi platform to effectively target diseases locally, such as hypertrophic scarring, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, and neuropathic pain. OliX has also developed another therapeutic RNAi platform, GalNAc-asiRNA, to target a variety of liver diseases.

