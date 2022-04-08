Arclight Group's Venn Johns, THE Bull Riding Ninja, WINS PBR Dayton, Competes in April's PBR Tulsa

TULSA, Okla., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh from his victory at the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) event in Ohio in March, Venn Johns competes for a home crowed in PBR Tulsa on April 15 and 16 at the BOK Center.

"I've been working toward and anticipating this day," said Johns. "The opportunity to compete at PBR's top level is not a guarantee. It must be earned."

The journey to that championship buckle is arduous requiring hard work, long drives, and money. Many bull riders, in addition to athletic careers, have jobs outside the competition chutes. Some are fortunate to hone other skills while perfecting their bull riding. Johns is certified IT professional with more than 20 years of IT experience. He recently joined ArcLight Group, a Tulsa IT services company as one of the first CMCC Cyber Security Architects in Oklahoma.

"We are proud to have Venn on our team," said Brian Largent, CEO of ArcLight Group. "He embodies everything ArcLight Group stands for, integrity, hard work, diligence, thoroughness, thoughtfulness, reliability and the drive to excellence. We are thrilled to have him represent us and look forward to cheering him to victory when PBR comes to Tulsa."

ArcLight Group, along with Arena Pub & Grill and Kickers, is hosting a "Meet The Bull Riding Ninja" experience from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.. Fans are invited to celebrate with drink specials, prizes (including front-row tickets to the PBR event) and a meet and greet with Johns. Fans are also invited to the ArcLight Group, Arena Pub & Grill/Kickers official Bull Riding Ninja post event parties at the pub immediately following the PBR event both nights.

"I have been training for this moment since I got on my first bull," said Johns. "I am laser focused on bringing Tulsa a hometown win."

For additional information about the "Meet the Bull Riding Ninja" pre-PBR event party, visit Arena Pub & Grill – Tulsa on Facebook. For information about The Bull Riding Ninja, follow Johns on social media using the handle Vennmmm. Learn about ArcLight Group, visit ArcLightGroup.com.

About Venn Johns:

The oldest professional bull rider competing at the most elite level, Venn Johns relies on training for the American Ninja Warrior and several recovery techniques to be competitive with riders and ninjas half his age. He has trained with the legendary PRCA World Champion bull rider, Gary Leffew.

Some of Johns' other accomplishments include: U.S. National Men's Gymnastics team member, Oklahoma University full gymnastics scholarship recipient, Black Best in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Karate, Championship bull riding title - South America, and American Ninja Warrior competitor.

About ArcLight Group:

ArcLight Group partners with many types of businesses in Tulsa and nationwide to provide managed IT services and eliminate IT issues before they cause expensive downtime. We help other businesses grow and move forward.

View original content:

SOURCE The ArcLight Group