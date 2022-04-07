Waldron Private Wealth hires JR Raebiger to expand operations in Philadelphia

Wealth management leader expands Waldron's footprint in Eastern Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waldron Private Wealth, a wealth management firm serving individuals, families and business owners, has recently hired JR Raebiger as managing director and senior wealth advisor. A highly credentialed wealth management specialist, Raebiger will lead and expand the firm's operations in the Eastern Pennsylvania market.

"From the minute I met with the team at Waldron, I knew they were different," said Raebiger. "Their approach to client service and wealth planning is truly unique — clients aren't just clients; they're partners. Waldron takes the time to understand their history, their dreams, and it's through that understanding that new, personalized opportunities are discovered."

Prior to joining Waldron, Raebiger served as managing director for Pitcarin Trust Company, representing the firm's ultra-high-net-worth client base and leading an internal wealth management team. A Certified Financial Planner, Raebiger is a member of the National Trust Real Estate Association and he sits on the University Foundation Board for his alma mater, Shippensburg University.

Located just outside Pittsburgh, Waldron is an independent wealth management firm catering to high-net-worth individuals and families. The firm is perennially ranked among the top wealth advisors in the country and was recently named one of the top workplaces in the Western Pennsylvania region.

Waldron's team consistently demonstrates a strong commitment to the company's founding principles and strategic vision. Central to this approach is maintaining a low client-to-staff ratio, currently better than 5 to 1. This key differentiator allows Waldron advisors to customize planning and investment solutions for each client's unique situation.

"We're very selective with who we bring on board here at Waldron — we take specific measures to make sure every hire is the right fit," said Michael Krol, partner and head of wealth advisory services at Waldron. "Adding JR to our team not only expands our footprint, but also adds a top-tier wealth advisor to our roster."

Throughout the firm's history, Waldron has retained several new clients in the Philadelphia market, prompting a permanent hire to lead service efforts in the region. As senior wealth advisor, Raebiger will be tasked with building client relationships and providing comprehensive wealth planning services to Waldron's clientele.

About Waldron Private Wealth

Waldron Private Wealth is a fiduciary wealth management firm that helps a select group of individuals and families to simplify the complexities of their wealth. We limit the number of our engagements so we can truly focus on each client we serve. Our approach is to take a deep dive into the entirety of each client's financial life, identifying and mitigating risks, leveraging opportunities and integrating all of the components into one coordinated strategy. www.waldronpw.com

