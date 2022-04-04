Sandvik completes the acquisition of the leading mine planning software company Deswik

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisition of the Australian-based Deswik, the leading and fastest growing major provider of mine planning software. Deswik will be part of a newly formed division Digital Mining Technologies within business area Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

Deswik's revenue per October 2021, on a rolling twelve month basis, totaled AUD 79 million, of which the share of recurring revenue was approximately 45 percent, and with an EBITA margin of approximately 30 percent. Impact on earnings per share (excluding non-cash amortization effects from business combinations) will be accretive.

Stockholm, April 4, 2022

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008.

