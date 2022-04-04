O3 Mining Presents Its 2021 ESG Report

O3 Mining Logo (CNW Group/O3 Mining Inc.) (PRNewswire)

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSX.V: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is proud to announce it has published its 2021 environmental, social and governance ("ESG") Report outlining the Corporation sustainable development framework and its performance and practices.

O3 Mining achieved many significant milestones in the past year as it continued to advance towards its goal of becoming a gold producer in the Val-d'Or region of Québec, Canada. The Corporation has remained committed to the responsible development of its projects by incorporating a holistic sustainability approach to generate value for all stakeholders and to handle environmental concerns.

Report Highlights

Obtention of UL 2723 ECOLOGO ® Certification

Hosted its first Citizen Information meeting for residents surrounding the Marban project;

Zero Cases of COVID-19 in 2021;

Completion of its first GHG Emissions Inventory;

8,953 Trees planted as part of environmental rehabilitation plan;

Approximately 39% Gender diversity achieved;

A total of 2,542 hours of employee training were completed for Environment, Exploration and Geology, Health and Safety, Governance/Management and Human Resources;

C$ 70,000 was contributed to donations and sponsorships.

"O3 Mining has continued to integrate sustainable development practices as a fundamental part of our business strategy which has led to the achievement of some outstanding milestones. I'm very proud of what the team has accomplished in the past year as we work collaboratively to create a more sustainable future while building tomorrow's projects," said Jose Vizquerra, President and Chief Executive Officer of O3 Mining.

Myrzah Bello, Vice President of Sustainable Development and Human Resources commented, "Our 2021 ESG Report highlights how sustainable development has been further integrated into our corporate strategy as we've kept climate change and ESG considerations at the forefront of everything we do. We pride ourselves on keeping open and transparent relationships with our stakeholders, this report incorporated what we heard and their feedback will continue to be of influence going forward."

The 2021 ESG Report is O3 Mining's second published report and is designed to provide shareholders and stakeholders with a clear tool to track O3 Mining's progress as it continues to achieve its ESG related goals. The report has been reviewed and approved by the Vice President of Sustainable Development and Human Resources, the Board of Directors' Sustainable Development Committee and Senior Management.

Click here to view O3 Mining's 2021 ESG report.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc., an Osisko Group company, is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support, previous mine-building success, and expertise of the Osisko team as it grows towards being a gold producer with several multi-million ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (137,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The company is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the transaction; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information". Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Corporation, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the restart of operations; further steps that might be taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Corporation's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders; uncertainties and risk that have arisen and may arise in relation to travel, and other financial market and social impacts from COVID-19 and responses to COVID 19. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Corporation nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Corporation does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

