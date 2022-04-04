Mycronic publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) today publishes its Annual and Sustainability Report 2021, which can be downloaded as a PDF from the company's website www.mycronic.com.

A printed version of the Annual and Sustainability Report will be available mid-April and distributed to those shareholders who have requested a copy.

For additional information, please contact:

Sven Chetkovich

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46 70 558 39 19

E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

This information is information that Mycronic is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on April 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. CEST.

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/3534877/1558341.pdf Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

