Crossplane Capital Announces Partner Promotion

DALLAS, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossplane Capital, a Dallas-based private equity firm, is excited to announce the promotion of Mike Sullivan to Partner. Mike has played a key role in driving Crossplane's growth since the firm's founding in 2018.

Mike was Crossplane's first hire in 2018 when he joined as Managing Director. Over the past four years, Mike has led the closing of two platform investments and has played a role in almost every transaction that Crossplane has closed to date. Prior to joining Crossplane, Mike was a Managing Director with private equity firm, Prophet Equity, and he began his career in investment banking at Houlihan Lokey.

"We are fortunate to have such a unique talent in Mike Sullivan," said Crossplane Capital Partner, Brian Hegi. "Mike took a leap of faith with us when we started Crossplane in 2018, and he has proven to be an invaluable asset. His fingerprints are all over our firm from our collaborative culture to our investment and value creation processes. Mike is the ultimate team player."

"Mike is an outstanding leader who is well-respected by his colleagues, our portfolio company management teams and our investors," said Crossplane Capital Partner, Ben Eakes. "He has been an integral part of what we are building at Crossplane, and we are thrilled to announce Mike's promotion to Partner."

About Crossplane Capital

Launched in 2018, Crossplane Capital is a Dallas-based private equity firm that makes control investments in niche manufacturing, value-added distribution and industrial business services companies. The firm seeks to partner with lower-middle market companies to enhance financial performance and generate strategic value creation. For more information, please visit www.crossplanecapital.com.

