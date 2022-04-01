Tronox to Host Investor Day on June 16, 2022

STAMFORD, Conn., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) ("Tronox" or the "Company"), the world's leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, today announced that the Company will host an Investor Day on Thursday, June 16, 2022 in New York City. A live webcast of the event will begin at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

Tronox Limited. (PRNewsFoto/Tronox Limited) (PRNewswire)

The event will feature presentations from co-Chief Executive Officers John Romano and Jean-Francois Turgeon, Chief Financial Officer Timothy Carlson, and other members of Tronox's senior management team.

A live webcast of the presentations, including question and answer sessions, will be available the day of the event on the Company's Investor Relations webpage. A replay of the webcast will be available for three months on the Investor Relations webpage following the event.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals; and zircon. We mine titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals. With approximately 6,500 employees across six continents, our rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world. For more information about how our products add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products, visit tronox.com.

Media Contact: Melissa Zona

Direct: +1 636.751.4057

Investor Contact: Jennifer Guenther

Direct:+1.646.960.6598

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tronox Holdings plc