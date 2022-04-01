Introducing GrandeLINER Liquid Eyeliner with Lash Enhancing Serum

A liquid eyeliner with long-term benefits!

VALHALLA, N.Y. , April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- POWERED BY:

(PRNewswire)

The same actives as GrandeLASH-MD

Amino Acids (L-Proline): an amino acid essential to healthy, fortified lashes

Hyaluronic Acid: conditions and protects to prevent breakage and brings hydration to dry, brittle, or damaged lashes

Vitamin E: an essential vitamin to support lash health

KEY BENEFITS:

Ultra-black color

12-hour wear

Water-resistant

No feathering, smudging or flaking

Precision brush for full control

Stays in place all day

Cruelty free

HOW TO USE:

Shake well and dab off any excess product before use. Apply to your upper lash line, starting from inner corner to outer corner. Be mindful to not apply to the waterline. Add additional strokes until desired eyeliner thickness is achieved. Close cap tightly after use. The product may be removed with soap and water or your favorite oil-based makeup remover.

AVAILABILITY: GrandeLINER Liquid Eyeliner with Lash Enhancing Serum is launching exclusively at Sephora, Grandecosmetics.com and Salon Centric for $40.00 in April 2022. For additional information, please contact AMD-PR andrea@amd-pr.com ; julia@amd-pr.com

Dip component equipped with fine brush point for smooth precise lines. (PRNewswire)

See longer looking lashes over time with constistant GrandeLINER use. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grande Cosmetics